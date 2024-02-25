Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has taken to her Instagram to confirm her romance with MAFS star JJ Slater and has revealed that he ‘ticks every box.’ She shared a photograph of the couple cuddling up to each other with the caption: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks eerie box. @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you're a real gentleman and completely except (accept) me for me.” followed by a heart emoji.

JJ Slater replied: “Fate… thank you so much for being you.” Fans were quick to share their reactions to Katie Price’s new romance and some were more negative than positive. One fan said: “He’s there for the publicity… you're old enough to know better,” whilst another one said: “Come on Katie… surely you're old enough to know he’s just been on a reality show he’s there with you for the headlines and to boost his fame.”

Although there were some negative reactions on Katie Price’s Instagram, there were some positive ones too. One person said: “Awww. We will never give up on love,” whilst another said: “Pleased you finally found your happiness.”

When did Katie Price split from Carl Woods?

In recent years, the couple have split many times, but Katie Price referenced their last break up when she celebrated the New Year with friend Kerry Katona. The Daily Mail has reported that Carl “shared a screenshot of a text he claimed was from Katie, sent shortly before her trip. The single X appeared to be a kiss with a confused Carl replying: ‘A kiss, you fry my brain.’ He also added: “Why send me an X last night, knowing you're going to the airport with him on my birthday?”

How many ex-husbands does Katie Price have?

Katie Price has been married three times previously, her ex-husband are Pete Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

How many children does Katie Price have?