Katie Price has had more than a dozen cosmetic surgeries - and has now shared some advice about them on her podcast. (Picture: Getty Images)

Katie Price has hit back at those who have criticised her cosmetic surgeries - describing them as "jealous".

The 45-year-old has long been an advocate for plastic surgery, having been "under the knife" plenty of times herself, ranging from breast implants to botox and lip fillers. However, this has not come without its share of criticism and online trolling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after a fan asked how she dealt with negativity after themselves getting lip fillers, Price suggested on her podcast not to bother with what others think, calling them "plain Janes".

She said: "What you’ve got to remember if you decide you want fillers and lips done and all of that, I mean, look at me. I am walking example of lips, surgery, and yes people always slate me. But I always find the people who slate me are people who haven’t had nothing done.

"When there’s girls who have had fillers done, they seem to, like, embrace our look, because, I dunno - it’s normally the ones who are quire Plain Janes who don’t want anything done and they’re so against it. But yet if they had an opportunity they probably would. I am used to getting stick. You shouldn't take any notice of it.