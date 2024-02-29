Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On The Apprentice week five the candidates design and launch a new Formula E team in an environmentally friendly motorsport task.

Following a double firing last week the pressure is on for teams Nexus and Supream to pull it out of the bag, but in typical Apprentice style, plenty of mistakes are made as Lord Sugar’s aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell watch on.

The Apprentice week 5 task is to design a new Formula E team

What is The Apprentice week 5 task?

This week the remaining 13 candidates will compete to design and launch new Formula E teams and pitch them for sponsorship.

Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship specifically for electric cars. The idea was first brought forward in 2011, and the inaugural FE championship race was held in Beijing in 2014. The racecars used in Formula E look similar to F1 vehicles, but are all electric, making the sport much more environmentally friendly.

However, this week disastrous car designs and questionable branding could put both teams’ multi million pound negotiations in jeopardy. The team manager and two other candidates from the losing team will be brought back to the boardroom, and for at least one of them, they will crash and burn out of the race to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

The teams delve into the world of Formula E

Who is favourite to be fired on The Apprentice this week?

According to Gambling.com, management consultant Steve Darken is the favourite to be fired this week, despite the fact that he was on the winning team for the last two tasks. He has been given odds of 2/1 (33.3%). Next favourite is chartered secretary Onyeka Nweze, who was in the final boardroom for the last two weeks, with odds of 3/1 (25%). Jewellery company owner Noor Bouziane is third favourite to be axed on odds of 4/1 (20%).

The betting site has recruitment consultant Flo Edwards, who is yet to be in the losing team, as the favourite to be hired at the end of the series, with current odds of 4/6 (60%).

When is The Apprentice next on TV?