Charles Dierkop dead at 87: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star has passed away

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor Charles Dierkop has passed away at 87. He also starred in The Sting and Police Woman. Charles Dierkop passed away at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California and his daughter Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter that he died after a recent heart attack and a bout of pneumonia.

Charles Dierkop also played the mobster Salvanti in The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1967), and starred alongside Rod Steiger in Sidney Lumet’s The Pawnbroker (1964). He was also a murderous Santa Claus in the 1984 horror movie Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984).

Charles Dierkop was born in 1936 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, USA, in 1936, His most well-known role was as George ‘Flat Nose’ Curry in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and starred alongside Hollywood legend Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid it is reportedly loosely based on fact and was written by William Goldman and directed by George Roy Hill. The movie is based on the story of Wild West Outlaws, Robert LeRoy Parker, Butch Cassidy, played by Paul Newman and his partner, Harry Longabaugh, the ‘Sundance Kid,’ who was portrayed by Robert Redford.

Charles Dierkop also starred alongside Paul Newman in The Hustler (1961) and The Sting (1973), Charles played the role of the bodyguard Floyd in this movie. Charles Dierkop, who is survived by his daughter Lynn, last credited role was in the 2018 movie Heaven & Hell.

Can you watch Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?