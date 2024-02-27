Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor Eddie Driscoll has died aged 60 following complications relating to cancer.

Driscoll appeared in an episode of hit HBO comedy-drama Sex And The City as Fendi Man, before going on to appear in the award-winning show Mad Men as Meehan in a 2014 episode. He also went on to star in How To Get Away With Murder, however he is possibly best known to audiences for his role in the dystopian military drama The Last Ship as Randall Croft.

His death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo. He said that Driscoll has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering from a saddle pulmonary embolism after battling stomach cancer for several months.

The actor was born in New York and went on to study acting at the University of Miami. During his time as a student, Driscoll took part in an apprenticeship programme at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre, where he studied under the eponymous actor as well as legends such as Carol Burnett.