Actress Kaitlyn Dever has paid tribute to her mother Kathy after she died following a 14-year breast cancer battle. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actress Kaitlyn Dever has paid tribute to her mother Kathy after she lost her 14-year battle with breast cancer.

The 'Booksmart' and 'Unbelievable' star wrote an emotional Instagram post in honour of her mother, describing her as her "best friend". In the post, she said: "My mama. My life. My everything. I don’t even have the words. Nothing I’ll ever say will amount to the gifts you have given me in my life, the boundless joy you brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you gave me and our family. Your love was everywhere."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Your love was like sunshine, warmed me when I needed it the most and made me smile when I was ever sad. You were everyone’s favorite. You are my favorite. The sweetest in the world. I will be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I’ll go on.

The actress added: "I’m grateful that you gave me Mady, Jane, and Dad…we’ll always have each other to lean on because of you. You were the greatest mom and wife anyone could ever ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we got to spend with you, sweet mama…it will never be enough.

"I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, getting to hold your hand, more than anything in the world. You made everything better. My sweetest, beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh how much I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever and ever, Mom."

Hollywood colleagues have sent condolences to Dever, including Brie Larson, Pedro Pascal and Rachel Zegler. Larson said: "All the love in the world to you and your family." Julianne Moore shared her love for the family in light of the sad news, while Sex Education star Connor Swindells described her post as a "beautiful message".

Advertisement

Advertisement