Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez have been named Ambassadors for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards taking place this weekend. In this special role, each will participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events and share their insider's views via social media.

The duo were honoured with the roles at the annual SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner, presented by Campari, on Tuesday (February 20 2024) at Michelin-starred Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood by SAG Awards Executive Chef Curtis Stone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So what does the role of a SAG Award ambassador entail? A SAG Award Ambassador is an individual chosen to represent the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. They are typically actors or actresses who are up-and-coming in the industry and are selected to help promote the SAG Awards, assist with various events leading up to the ceremony, and participate in media appearances.

The SAG Award Ambassadors serve as ambassadors for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which provides support and assistance to actors in need. Additionally, the Ambassadors often engage in philanthropic initiatives and activities to support the arts and the entertainment community.

You might know who Phil Dunster is, given his character’s earworm chant on “Ted Lasso,” but what else has the SAG Award nominee done, and who is “Red, White & Royal Blue” star Taylor Zakhar Perez?

Who is Phil Dunster?

Phil Dunster (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s Jamie Tartt (do doo do doo do do). Phil Dunster is a British actor best known for his role as Jamie Tartt in the hit television series "Ted Lasso." Born in Northampton, Dunster's journey to stardom is as diverse as his acting skills; he attended Leighton Park School in Reading, where he honed his leadership skills as Head Boy. While rugby initially captured his passion, a realization at fifteen led him to pivot towards acting, despite considering a military career like his father and brother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dunster's formal acting training took place at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2014. His career took off swiftly thereafter, with notable performances across stage and screen. In 2015, he made his television debut in the Channel 4 sitcom "Catastrophe" and showcased his talent on the theatre stage as Claudio in a production of "Much Ado About Nothing."

His breakthrough came with the role of Arthur in "Pink Mist," earning him an Olivier Award nomination. Dunster's versatility shone as he seamlessly transitioned between television and film, appearing in various projects such as "Strike Back," "Save Me," and "The Devil’s Hour." He graced the big screen in films like "Megan Leavey" and "Murder on the Orient Express" while also making waves in television dramas like "Catherine the Great" and "The Trouble with Maggie Cole."

Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez?

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Taylor Zakhar Perez, born on December 24, 1991, in Chicago, grew up in Chesterton, Indiana. He attended Chesterton High School, where he excelled as a swimmer. Perez comes from a diverse ethnic background, with Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean ancestry. He also has Croatian and Hungarian heritage through his parents.

Raised in a large family, Perez is the sixth of eight children. He gained early work experience by helping out at the family auto-body shop on weekends, where he used to change tyres. Despite earning a swimming scholarship to Fordham University, Perez opted to pursue his education at UCLA, majoring in Spanish culture and community and minoring in film and television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, Perez gained widespread recognition for his role as Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2," where he portrayed a love interest opposite Joey King's character. The film's success catapulted Perez to fame, with his performance earning praise from audiences and critics alike. To prepare for the film, Perez took up choreography and guitar lessons for the role.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Perez demonstrated his commitment to social causes by partnering with Variant Malibu to produce eco-friendly face masks. Proceeds from the sale of masks, designed alongside his "The Kissing Booth 2" co-stars, supported a Chicago organization aiding disabled individuals and families in the Hispanic community. Perez continued his role as Marco Valentin Peña in "The Kissing Booth 3" in 2021.

In 2022, Perez expanded his repertoire by starring in HBO Max's comedy series "Minx" as Shane Brody, a firefighter vying for the cover of an erotic magazine. He faced the challenge of humanizing the character while playing against stereotypes. Additionally, Perez showcased his comedic talents in the gaming comedy film "1Up" alongside Ruby Rose.

In 2023, Perez captivated audiences with his portrayal of Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video's "Red, White & Royal Blue." The film, which explores a romantic relationship between Claremont-Diaz and another character, received acclaim for Perez's charismatic performance, contributing to its widespread appeal.

How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards on TV?