Independent Spirit Awards 2024: full list of film and TV nominees, when is awards show, how to watch in UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Between the Baftas this month, which saw Oppenheimer sweep seven awards, including the top prize for Best Film, and the Oscars in March, there's still plenty of other, slightly less prestigious film awards shows to keep an eye out for, including the Film and TV Independent Spirit Awards.
Unlike the top awards shows, productions like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon don't have a look-in at this ceremony, which recognises the best in independent movies and TV shows, giving the (typically) lower budget projects a space for much deserved recognition/
American Fiction, May December, and Past Lives lead the film nominations with five each, followed by comedy drama The Holdovers and romance Passages on four. I'm a Virgo and The Last of Us are out front for TV with four nods each.
Who are the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 nominees?
Film
Best Feature
- All of Us Strangers – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, and Ben LeClair
- May December – Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, and Christine Vachon
- Passages – Michel Merkt and Saïd Ben Saïd
- Past Lives – David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon
- We Grown Now – Minhal Baig and Joe Pirro
Best Director
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Todd Haynes – May December
- William Oldroyd – Eileen
- Ira Sachs – Passages
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Lead Performance
- Jessica Chastain – Memory as Sylvia
- Greta Lee – Past Lives as Nora Moon
- Trace Lysette – Monica as Monica
- Natalie Portman – May December as Elizabeth
- Judy Reyes – Birth/Rebirth as Celie
- Franz Rogowski – Passages as Tomas
- Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers as Adam
- Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and One as Inez de la Paz
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison
- Teo Yoo – Past Lives as Hae Sung
Best Supporting Performance
- Erika Alexander – American Fiction as Coraline
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford "Cliff" Ellison
- Noah Galvin – Theater Camp as Glenn Winthrop
- Anne Hathaway – Eileen as Rebecca
- Glenn Howerton – BlackBerry as Jim Balsillie
- Marin Ireland – Eileen as Rita Polk
- Charles Melton – May December as Joe Yoo
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb
- Catalina Saavedra – Rotting in the Sun as Señora "Vero" Verónica
- Ben Whishaw – Passages as Martin
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Marshawn Lynch – Bottoms as Mr. G
- Atibon Nazaire – Mountains as Xavier
- Tia Nomore – Earth Mama as Gia
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers as Angus Tully
- Anaita Wali Zada – Fremont as Donya
Best Screenplay
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Birth/Rebirth – Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien
- Bottoms – Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Past Lives – Celine Song
Best First Feature
- All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt – Raven Jackson (director); Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, and Adele Romanski (producers)
- Chronicles of a Wandering Saint – Tomás Gómez Bustillo (director); Gewan Brown and Amanda Freedman (producers)
- Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (director); Sam Bisbee, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan, and Cody Ryder (producers)
- A Thousand and One – A. V. Rockwell (director); Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, and Brad Weston (producers)
- Upon Entry – Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez (directors); Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, and Xosé Zapata (producers)
Best First Screenplay
- Chronicles of a Wandering Saint – Tomás Gómez Bustillo
- May December – Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- The Starling Girl – Laurel Parmet
- Theater Camp – Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, and Ben Platt
- Upon Entry – Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez
Best Documentary Feature
- Bye Bye Tiberias – Lina Soualem (director); Jean-Marie Nizan (producer)
- Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania (director); Nadim Cheikhrouha (producer)
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project – Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (directors); Tommy Oliver (producer)
- Kokomo City – D. Smith (director); Bill Butler and Harris Doran (producers)
- The Mother of All Lies – Asmae El Moudir (director/producer)
Best International Film
- Anatomy of a Fall (France) – Justine Triet
- Godland (Denmark / Iceland) – Hlynur Pálmason
- Mami Wata (Nigeria) – C.J. "Fiery" Obasi
- Tótem (Mexico) – Lila Avilés
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom / Poland / United States) – Jonathan Glazer
Best Cinematography
- All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt – Jomo Fray
- Chronicles of a Wandering Saint – Pablo Lozano
- The Holdovers – Eigil Bryld
- Monica – Katelin Arizmendi
- We Grown Now – Pat Scola
Best Editing
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline – Daniel Garber
- Rotting in the Sun – Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, and Sofía Subercaseaux
- Theater Camp – Jon Philpot
- Upon Entry – Emanuele Tiziani
- We Grown Now – Stephanie Filo
Television
Best New Scripted Series
- Beef – Lee Sung Jin (creator/executive producer); Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, and Alli Reich (executive producers); Alice Ju and Carrie Kemper (co-executive producers) (Netflix)
- Dreaming Whilst Black – Adjani Salmon (creator/executive producer); Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, and Laura Seixas (executive producers); Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, and Thomas Stogdon (co-executive producers) (Showtime)
- I'm a Virgo – Boots Riley (creator/executive producer); Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo (executive producers); Marcus Gardley and Carver Karaszewski (co-executive producers) (Prime Video)
- Jury Duty – Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (creators/executive producers); David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, and Andrew Weinberg (executive producers) (Amazon Freevee)
- Slip – Zoe Lister-Jones (creator/executive producer); Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O'Connell Marsh, David Fortier, and Ivan Schneeberg (executive producers) (The Roku Channel)
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
- Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court – Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Dawn Porter (executive producers) (Showtime)
- Dear Mama – Lasse Järvi, Quincy "QD3" Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel "Future" Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, and Nigel Sinclair (executive producers) (FX)
- Murder in Big Horn – Matthew Galkin and Vinnie Malhotra (executive producers); Lisa Kalikow and Joshua Levine (co-executive producers) (Showtime)
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, and Felicia Rosario (executive producers); Julie Gaither (co-executive producer) (Hulu)
- Wrestlers – Greg Whiteley and Ryan O'Dowd (executive producers); Alejandro Melendez and Adam Leibowitz (co-executive producers) (Netflix)
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Emma Corrin – A Murder at the End of the World as Darby Hart (FX on Hulu)
- Dominique Fishback – Swarm as Andrea "Dre" Greene (Prime Video)
- Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis as Sister Simone (Peacock)
- Jharrel Jerome – I'm a Virgo as Cootie (Prime Video)
- Zoe Lister-Jones – Slip as Mae Cannon (The Roku Channel)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light as Miep Gies (Nat Geo)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent as Will Trent (ABC)
- Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau (Netflix)
- Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho (Netflix)
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us as Frank (HBO)
- Billie Eilish – Swarm as Eva (Prime Video)
- Jack Farthing – Rain Dogs as Selby (HBO)
- Nick Offerman – The Last of Us as Bill (HBO)
- Adina Porter – The Changeling as Lillian Kagwa (Apple TV+)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry as Calvin Evans (Apple TV+)
- Benny Safdie – The Curse as Dougie Schecter (Showtime)
- Luke Tennie – Shrinking as Sean (Apple TV+)
- Olivia Washington – I'm a Virgo as Flora (Prime Video)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby (Apple TV+)
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Clark Backo – The Changeling as Emma "Emmy" Valentine (Apple TV+)
- Aria Mia Loberti – All the Light We Cannot See as Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Netflix)
- Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black as Kwabena (Showtime)
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us as Sam (HBO)
- Kara Young – I'm a Virgo as Jones (Prime Video)
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
- Jury Duty – Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O'Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, and Evan Williams
John Cassavetes Award
- The Artifice Girl – Franklin Ritch (director/writer); Aaron B. Koontz and Ashleigh Snead (producers)
- Cadejo Blanco – Justin Lerner (director/writer/producer); Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, and Jack Patrick Hurley (producers)
- Fremont – Babak Jalali (director/writer); Carolina Cavalli (writer); Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, and Laura Wagner (producers)
- Rotting in the Sun – Sebastián Silva (director/writer); Pedro Peirano (writer); Jacob Wasserman (producer)
- The Unknown Country – Morrisa Maltz (director/writer/producer); Lily Gladstone (writer); Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux and Vanara Taing (writers/producers); Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, and Tommy Heitkamp (producers)
When are the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024?
The 2024 awards ceremony will be held at the Santa Monica Pier in California on Sunday February 25 at 2pm local time, which will be 6am on February 25 in the UK. The show will be hosted by SNL star Aidy Bryant.
Where can you watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the UK?
As was the case last year, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will be available to watch in the UK live online. You can stream the ceremony on the official IMDb, and Film Independent YouTube channels. The stream will begin at 6am in the UK, and will also be available to watch on the channels after the livestream ends.
