Unlike the top awards shows, productions like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon don't have a look-in at this ceremony, which recognises the best in independent movies and TV shows, giving the (typically) lower budget projects a space for much deserved recognition/

American Fiction, May December, and Past Lives lead the film nominations with five each, followed by comedy drama The Holdovers and romance Passages on four. I'm a Virgo and The Last of Us are out front for TV with four nods each.

Who are the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 nominees?

Film

Best Feature

All of Us Strangers – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, and Ben LeClair

May December – Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, and Christine Vachon

Passages – Michel Merkt and Saïd Ben Saïd

Past Lives – David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon

We Grown Now – Minhal Baig and Joe Pirro

Best Director

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes – May December

William Oldroyd – Eileen

Ira Sachs – Passages

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain – Memory as Sylvia

Greta Lee – Past Lives as Nora Moon

Trace Lysette – Monica as Monica

Natalie Portman – May December as Elizabeth

Judy Reyes – Birth/Rebirth as Celie

Franz Rogowski – Passages as Tomas

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers as Adam

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and One as Inez de la Paz

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison

Teo Yoo – Past Lives as Hae Sung

May December is nominated for five Independent Spirit Awards

Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander – American Fiction as Coraline

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford "Cliff" Ellison

Noah Galvin – Theater Camp as Glenn Winthrop

Anne Hathaway – Eileen as Rebecca

Glenn Howerton – BlackBerry as Jim Balsillie

Marin Ireland – Eileen as Rita Polk

Charles Melton – May December as Joe Yoo

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb

Catalina Saavedra – Rotting in the Sun as Señora "Vero" Verónica

Ben Whishaw – Passages as Martin

Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch – Bottoms as Mr. G

Atibon Nazaire – Mountains as Xavier

Tia Nomore – Earth Mama as Gia

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers as Angus Tully

Anaita Wali Zada – Fremont as Donya

Best Screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Birth/Rebirth – Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien

Bottoms – Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Past Lives – Celine Song

Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt – Raven Jackson (director); Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, and Adele Romanski (producers)

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint – Tomás Gómez Bustillo (director); Gewan Brown and Amanda Freedman (producers)

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (director); Sam Bisbee, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan, and Cody Ryder (producers)

A Thousand and One – A. V. Rockwell (director); Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, and Brad Weston (producers)

Upon Entry – Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez (directors); Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, and Xosé Zapata (producers)

Best First Screenplay

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint – Tomás Gómez Bustillo

May December – Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

The Starling Girl – Laurel Parmet

Theater Camp – Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, and Ben Platt

Upon Entry – Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Best Documentary Feature

Bye Bye Tiberias – Lina Soualem (director); Jean-Marie Nizan (producer)

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania (director); Nadim Cheikhrouha (producer)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project – Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (directors); Tommy Oliver (producer)

Kokomo City – D. Smith (director); Bill Butler and Harris Doran (producers)

The Mother of All Lies – Asmae El Moudir (director/producer)

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall (France) – Justine Triet

Godland (Denmark / Iceland) – Hlynur Pálmason

Mami Wata (Nigeria) – C.J. "Fiery" Obasi

Tótem (Mexico) – Lila Avilés

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom / Poland / United States) – Jonathan Glazer

Anatomy of a Fall is nominated for Best International Film

Best Cinematography

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt – Jomo Fray

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint – Pablo Lozano

The Holdovers – Eigil Bryld

Monica – Katelin Arizmendi

We Grown Now – Pat Scola

Best Editing

How to Blow Up a Pipeline – Daniel Garber

Rotting in the Sun – Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, and Sofía Subercaseaux

Theater Camp – Jon Philpot

Upon Entry – Emanuele Tiziani

We Grown Now – Stephanie Filo

Television

Best New Scripted Series

Beef – Lee Sung Jin (creator/executive producer); Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, and Alli Reich (executive producers); Alice Ju and Carrie Kemper (co-executive producers) (Netflix)

Dreaming Whilst Black – Adjani Salmon (creator/executive producer); Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, and Laura Seixas (executive producers); Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, and Thomas Stogdon (co-executive producers) (Showtime)

I'm a Virgo – Boots Riley (creator/executive producer); Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo (executive producers); Marcus Gardley and Carver Karaszewski (co-executive producers) (Prime Video)

Jury Duty – Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (creators/executive producers); David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, and Andrew Weinberg (executive producers) (Amazon Freevee)

Slip – Zoe Lister-Jones (creator/executive producer); Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O'Connell Marsh, David Fortier, and Ivan Schneeberg (executive producers) (The Roku Channel)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court – Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Dawn Porter (executive producers) (Showtime)

Dear Mama – Lasse Järvi, Quincy "QD3" Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel "Future" Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, and Nigel Sinclair (executive producers) (FX)

Murder in Big Horn – Matthew Galkin and Vinnie Malhotra (executive producers); Lisa Kalikow and Joshua Levine (co-executive producers) (Showtime)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, and Felicia Rosario (executive producers); Julie Gaither (co-executive producer) (Hulu)

Wrestlers – Greg Whiteley and Ryan O'Dowd (executive producers); Alejandro Melendez and Adam Leibowitz (co-executive producers) (Netflix)

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin – A Murder at the End of the World as Darby Hart (FX on Hulu)

Dominique Fishback – Swarm as Andrea "Dre" Greene (Prime Video)

Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis as Sister Simone (Peacock)

Jharrel Jerome – I'm a Virgo as Cootie (Prime Video)

Zoe Lister-Jones – Slip as Mae Cannon (The Roku Channel)

Bel Powley – A Small Light as Miep Gies (Nat Geo)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent as Will Trent (ABC)

Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau (Netflix)

Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho (Netflix)

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us as Frank (HBO)

Billie Eilish – Swarm as Eva (Prime Video)

Jack Farthing – Rain Dogs as Selby (HBO)

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us as Bill (HBO)

Adina Porter – The Changeling as Lillian Kagwa (Apple TV+)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry as Calvin Evans (Apple TV+)

Benny Safdie – The Curse as Dougie Schecter (Showtime)

Luke Tennie – Shrinking as Sean (Apple TV+)

Olivia Washington – I'm a Virgo as Flora (Prime Video)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby (Apple TV+)

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo – The Changeling as Emma "Emmy" Valentine (Apple TV+)

Aria Mia Loberti – All the Light We Cannot See as Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Netflix)

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black as Kwabena (Showtime)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us as Sam (HBO)

Kara Young – I'm a Virgo as Jones (Prime Video)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty – Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O'Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, and Evan Williams

John Cassavetes Award

The Artifice Girl – Franklin Ritch (director/writer); Aaron B. Koontz and Ashleigh Snead (producers)

Cadejo Blanco – Justin Lerner (director/writer/producer); Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, and Jack Patrick Hurley (producers)

Fremont – Babak Jalali (director/writer); Carolina Cavalli (writer); Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, and Laura Wagner (producers)

Rotting in the Sun – Sebastián Silva (director/writer); Pedro Peirano (writer); Jacob Wasserman (producer)

The Unknown Country – Morrisa Maltz (director/writer/producer); Lily Gladstone (writer); Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux and Vanara Taing (writers/producers); Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, and Tommy Heitkamp (producers)

When are the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024?

The 2024 awards ceremony will be held at the Santa Monica Pier in California on Sunday February 25 at 2pm local time, which will be 6am on February 25 in the UK. The show will be hosted by SNL star Aidy Bryant.

