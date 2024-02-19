There were plenty of fashion hits at the People’s Choice Awards 2024, but unfortunately some fashion misses too. Although Heidi Klum’s choice of dress was described by some as being an AudreyHepburn inspired outfit, I couldn’t disagree more. The only similarities between them was that Audrey wore black and pearls like Heidi Klum did but that is it! As far as I am concerned, Audrey’s look in Breakfast at Tiffany's was the epitome of chic, whereas Heidi Klum’s style at the People’s Choice Awards was anything but. Unfortunately, Heidi’s black mini dress with black and white train just looked tacky!

Although I do love leopard print (I never used to, but I do now), I was not a fan of Ice Spice’s custom Dolce & Gabbana orange lace fur-trimmed jacket, leopard-print bra and matching sheer leggings. It was certainly eye-catching, but unfortunately not in a good way. America Ferrera may have won a People’s Choice Awards for her role in the movie Barbie, but that doesn’t mean she should win any fashion plaudits for her outfit.

America opted for a black bustier top and a pink bow-organza skirt from Coach’s fall 2024 collection. I normally love the combination of black and pink but the top didn’t work well with the skirt which I felt overpowered her.

Kylie Richards, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ opted for a green Retrofête dress, but unfortunately the strapless mini dress was too short and too low-cut, and was the antithesis of elegance.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good jumpsuit but Natasha Bedingfield’s bright pink jumpsuit just didn’t work, the pattern was not flattering and it didn’t suit her. Internet Personality Tana Mongeau let her dress do the talking, but it attracted all the wrong attention.

I am not a fan of sheer black mesh, so it is no surprise that I was not keen on Rachel Z:egler's sheer black mesh dress with textured skirt. Although I do appreciate Billie Eilish’s quirky style, I was not a fan of her black and grey jumper, cream shirt and oversized black trousers.

Comedian Whitney Cumming chose an unflattering nude cocktail dress and neon heels, the colour was not flattering at all

1 . I totally disagree with those who say that Heidi Klum's dress was Audrey Hepburn inspired, if it was, then unfortunately I don't think she pulled it off! Yes, she wore the pearls like Audrey, but the black mini dress with black and white train was far from chic

2 . I was not a fan of Ice Spice’s custom Dolce & Gabbana orange lace fur-trimmed jacket, leopard-print bra and matching sheer leggings.

3 . America opted for a black bustier top and a pink bow-organza skirt from Coach’s fall 2024 collection. I normally love the combination of black and pink but the top didn’t work well with the skirt which I felt overpowered her.