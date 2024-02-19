Oppenheimer Oscar odds: movie is Academy Award favourite for Best Film, Actor, and Director after Baftas sweep
Oppenheimer was the clear Baftas winner on Sunday night, signalling more success at the Oscars in March. Christopher Nolan’s three hour epic war drama took seven gongs in all from 13 nominations.
The movie won the top award of the night - Best Film - as well as other prestigious prizes including Nolan’s first Bafta win for Best Director, Cillian Murphy’s first for Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jrs' first for Supporting Actor (he previously won the Best Actor gong in 1993 for Chaplin).
Oppenheimer also bagged awards for Original Score, Editing, and Cinematography, and with the most wins of the night (Poor Things took five awards and The Zone of Interest managed three, whilst Barbie returned none) it is the firm favourite going into the Oscars in March.
What are the Oscar odds for Oppenheimer?
The Baftas are seen as a guide for what to expect from the Oscars and nine of the last 23 films to win the Bafta for Best Film went onto win Best Picture at the Oscars.
Oppenheimer has 13 Oscar nominations, more than any other film this year, and is the heavy favourite to win in many categories. Betting site William Hill has provided odds for each category at this year’s ceremony. These are the odds for each category Oppenheimer is nominated in:
Best Picture
- Oppenheimer: 1/10
- Poor Things: 9/1
- The Holdovers: 11/1
- The Zone of Interest: 14/1
- Anatomy of a Fall: 16/1
- Killers of the Flower Moon: 16/1
- Barbie: 20/1
- Past Lives: 28/1
- Maestro: 50/1
Best Actor
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer: 1/4
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers: 2/1
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro: 12/1
- Jeffery Wright - American Fiction: 33/1
- Colman Domingo - Rustin: 33/1
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer: 1/25
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things: 12/1
- Martin Scorses - KOTFM: 14/1
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest: 16/1
- Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall: 16/1
Supporting Actor:
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer : 1/12
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie: 7/1
- Robert De Niro - KOTFM: 10/1
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things: 12/1
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction: 20/1
Supporting Actress
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers: 1/25
- Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple: 10/1
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer: 11/1
- America Ferrera - Barbie: 16/1
- Jodie Foster - Nyad: 20/1
Cinematography
- Oppenheimer: 1/10
- Poor Things: 7/1
- Killers of the Flower Moon: 9/1
- Maestro: 10/1
- El Conde: 16/1
Costume Design
- Barbie: 8/13
- Poor Things: 11/10
- Napoleon: 12/1
- Killers of the Flower Moon: 16/1
- Oppenheimer: 18/1
Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction: 1/1
- Oppenheimer: 13/8
- Barbie: 7/2
- Poor Things: 8/1
- The Zone of interest: 20/1
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Maestro: 4/11
- Poor Things: 2/1
- Society of the Snow: 14/1
- Oppenheimer: 16/1
- Golda: 20/1
Sound
- Oppenheimer: 4/9
- The Zone of Interest: 13/10
- Maestro: 12/1
- The Creator: 18/1
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: 25/1
Editing
- Oppenheimer: 1/12
- Anatomy of a Fall: 7/1
- Killers of the Flower Moon: 11/1
- Poor Things: 12/1
- The Holdovers: 16/1
Score
- Ludwig Goransson - Oppenheimer: 1/25
- Robbie Robertson - KOTFM: 8/1
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things: 12/1
- John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 16/1
- Laura Karpman - American Fiction: 18/1
William Hill has not provided odds for the category of Production Design, in which Oppenheimer is nominated alongside Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, and Poor Things.
