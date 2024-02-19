Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oppenheimer was the clear Baftas winner on Sunday night, signalling more success at the Oscars in March. Christopher Nolan’s three hour epic war drama took seven gongs in all from 13 nominations.

The movie won the top award of the night - Best Film - as well as other prestigious prizes including Nolan’s first Bafta win for Best Director, Cillian Murphy’s first for Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jrs' first for Supporting Actor (he previously won the Best Actor gong in 1993 for Chaplin).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oppenheimer also bagged awards for Original Score, Editing, and Cinematography, and with the most wins of the night (Poor Things took five awards and The Zone of Interest managed three, whilst Barbie returned none) it is the firm favourite going into the Oscars in March.

Oppenheimer is Oscars favourite for Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Supporting Actor

What are the Oscar odds for Oppenheimer?

The Baftas are seen as a guide for what to expect from the Oscars and nine of the last 23 films to win the Bafta for Best Film went onto win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Oppenheimer has 13 Oscar nominations, more than any other film this year, and is the heavy favourite to win in many categories. Betting site William Hill has provided odds for each category at this year’s ceremony. These are the odds for each category Oppenheimer is nominated in:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer: 1/10

Poor Things: 9/1

The Holdovers: 11/1

The Zone of Interest: 14/1

Anatomy of a Fall: 16/1

Killers of the Flower Moon: 16/1

Barbie: 20/1

Past Lives: 28/1

Maestro: 50/1

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer: 1/4

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers: 2/1

Bradley Cooper - Maestro: 12/1

Jeffery Wright - American Fiction: 33/1

Colman Domingo - Rustin: 33/1

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer: 1/25

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things: 12/1

Martin Scorses - KOTFM: 14/1

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest: 16/1

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall: 16/1

Christopher Nolan won his first Bafta award on Sunday and is favourite to win his first Oscar for Oppenheimer after being nominated three times

Supporting Actor:

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer : 1/12

Ryan Gosling - Barbie: 7/1

Robert De Niro - KOTFM: 10/1

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things: 12/1

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction: 20/1

Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers: 1/25

Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple: 10/1

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer: 11/1

America Ferrera - Barbie: 16/1

Jodie Foster - Nyad: 20/1

Cinematography

Oppenheimer: 1/10

Poor Things: 7/1

Killers of the Flower Moon: 9/1

Maestro: 10/1

El Conde: 16/1

Costume Design

Barbie: 8/13

Poor Things: 11/10

Napoleon: 12/1

Killers of the Flower Moon: 16/1

Oppenheimer: 18/1

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction: 1/1

Oppenheimer: 13/8

Barbie: 7/2

Poor Things: 8/1

The Zone of interest: 20/1

Makeup and Hairstyling

Maestro: 4/11

Poor Things: 2/1

Society of the Snow: 14/1

Oppenheimer: 16/1

Golda: 20/1

Sound

Oppenheimer: 4/9

The Zone of Interest: 13/10

Maestro: 12/1

The Creator: 18/1

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: 25/1

Editing

Oppenheimer: 1/12

Anatomy of a Fall: 7/1

Killers of the Flower Moon: 11/1

Poor Things: 12/1

The Holdovers: 16/1

Score

Ludwig Goransson - Oppenheimer: 1/25

Robbie Robertson - KOTFM: 8/1

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things: 12/1

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 16/1

Laura Karpman - American Fiction: 18/1