The Baftas are kicking off at London's Southbank, with celebrities, royalty and Hollywood A-listers coming together for the biggest event in British film.

The ceremony will be hosted by Doctor Who actor David Tennant and there will also be live performances with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, singing her hit Murder on the Dancefloor, which has soared high in the charts following the film Saltburn.

There is stiff competition for the category of Best Film, with Oppenheimer already hinted at taking the top spot along with Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

So, who is predicted to take home a Bafta? Here are the final betting odds for who the favourites are at the Bafta Film Awards 2024 according to William Hill.

Who is the favourite for Best Film?

We start off with Oppenheimer with odds at 1/16; the Christopher Nolan biopic starring Cillian Murphy is fully expected to take home the grand prize. Coming in second is the French Film Anatomy of a Fall which is at 10/1, with Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, Emma Stone, at 12/1. Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has more modest odds of 14/1, whilst The Holdovers comes in last at 25/1.

Best Lead Actor

Cillian Murphy is the favourite to win Best Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer with impressive odds of 1/6. Paul Giamatti comes in second for his performance in The Holdovers with 4/1. Bradley Cooper's performance in Maestro comes in third at 10/1, Barry Keoghan's performance in Saltburn is fourth with 22/1, Colman Domingo in Rustin is fifth at 40/1, and Teo Yoo in Past Lives comes in last with odds at 66/1.

Best Lead Actress

Emma Stone is the favourite to take home the Bafta for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things with odds of 1/4. Sandra Hüller is coming up second for her role in French film Anatomy of a Fall at 6/4, Carey Mulligan is next for her performance in Maestro at 12/1 with Margot Robbie for Barbie predicted at 14/1, Vivian Oparah's performance in Rye Lane at 22/1 and Fantasia Barrino least favoured for her role in The Color Purple at 33/1.

Best Supporting Actor

Oppenheimer is once again favourite for the top spot, with Robert Downey Jr.'s performance with odds at 1/10. This is followed by Paul Mescal for his role in All of Us Strangers 8/1 and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie with odds at 9/1. Robert De Niro's performance in Killers of the Flower Moon is at 16/1, Jacob Elordi in Saltburn at 20/1 and Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers comes in last at 33/1.

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph leads the way at 1/6 for her performance in The Holdovers. Emily Blunt is at 5/1 for her role in Oppenheimer, and Sandra Hüller follows at 8/1 as the next best bet, with Danielle Brooks in The Colour Purple at 20/1, Rosamund Pike in Saltburn at 20/1, and odds for Claire Foy in All of Us Strangers 25/1.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan is leading the way for top choice with odds of 1/9 for Oppenheimer, it would be the director's first time winning the award, having missed out previously with Dunkirk and Inception. Jonathan Glazer comes in second favourite at 5/1 for The Zone of Interest, with Justine Triet third for Anatomy of a Fall at 9/1. Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers and Alexander Payne for The Holdovers tie at 33/1.

