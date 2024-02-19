Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The movie is the first feature film penned by Jonny Sweet, who previously wrote for sitcoms Chickens, and Together, and has acted in comedy projects including I Hate You, Plebs, Babylon, and Him & Her.

Wicked Little Letters is set in the 1920s in the small English seaside town of Littlehampton where a scandal erupts as residents begin to receive wonderfully offensive letters. When Irish immigrant Rose is charged with the crime, the town’s women, believing there has been a miscarriage of justice, investigate for themselves.

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley star in Wicked Little Letters

Is there a trailer for Wicked Little Letters?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Wicked Little Letters?

Olivia Colman as Edith Swan

Jessie Buckley as Rose Gooding

Anjana Vasan as Police Officer Gladys Moss

Joanna Scanlan as Ann

Gemma Jones as Victoria Swan

Malachi Kirby as Bill

Eileen Atkins as Mabel

Timothy Spall as Edward Swan

Lolly Adefope as Kate

Richard Goulding as Mr. Scales

Paul Chahidi as Chief Constable Spedding

Wicked Little Letters was filmed on location in Littlehampton, West Sussex

Where is Wicked Little Letters filmed?

The film was principally shot on location in Sussex including Littlehampton. Very few projects have been filmed at the seaside town and Wicked Little Letters is certainly the biggest production it will have seen.

Scenes from a Second Doctor episode of Doctor Who, The Enemy of the World were filmed there in 1967, as was part of 1981 BBC sci-fi series The Day of the Triffids, and one episode of 1980s crime comedy Minder.

Other Sussex filming locations to feature in Wicked Little Letters include Arundel and Worthing, whilst scenes from the prison yard were filmed at a real former prison in Somerset - HMP Shepton Mallet.

The prison was first established in the 17th century and in the 1900s several executions were carried out at the site. Shepton Mallet closed in 2013 and has since operated as a tourist attraction. The prison was also used as a filming location for children’s film Paddington 2, as well as ITV prison drama Des, and series six of crime drama Grantchester.

When is the release date of Wicked Little Letters?