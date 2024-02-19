Wicked Little Letters film: cinema release date, cast with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, and trailer
British comedy film Wicked Little Letters, from Me Before You director Thea Sharrock stars Oscar winning actress Olivia Colman.
The movie is the first feature film penned by Jonny Sweet, who previously wrote for sitcoms Chickens, and Together, and has acted in comedy projects including I Hate You, Plebs, Babylon, and Him & Her.
Wicked Little Letters is set in the 1920s in the small English seaside town of Littlehampton where a scandal erupts as residents begin to receive wonderfully offensive letters. When Irish immigrant Rose is charged with the crime, the town’s women, believing there has been a miscarriage of justice, investigate for themselves.
Is there a trailer for Wicked Little Letters?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Wicked Little Letters?
- Olivia Colman as Edith Swan
- Jessie Buckley as Rose Gooding
- Anjana Vasan as Police Officer Gladys Moss
- Joanna Scanlan as Ann
- Gemma Jones as Victoria Swan
- Malachi Kirby as Bill
- Eileen Atkins as Mabel
- Timothy Spall as Edward Swan
- Lolly Adefope as Kate
- Richard Goulding as Mr. Scales
- Paul Chahidi as Chief Constable Spedding
Where is Wicked Little Letters filmed?
The film was principally shot on location in Sussex including Littlehampton. Very few projects have been filmed at the seaside town and Wicked Little Letters is certainly the biggest production it will have seen.
Scenes from a Second Doctor episode of Doctor Who, The Enemy of the World were filmed there in 1967, as was part of 1981 BBC sci-fi series The Day of the Triffids, and one episode of 1980s crime comedy Minder.
Other Sussex filming locations to feature in Wicked Little Letters include Arundel and Worthing, whilst scenes from the prison yard were filmed at a real former prison in Somerset - HMP Shepton Mallet.
The prison was first established in the 17th century and in the 1900s several executions were carried out at the site. Shepton Mallet closed in 2013 and has since operated as a tourist attraction. The prison was also used as a filming location for children’s film Paddington 2, as well as ITV prison drama Des, and series six of crime drama Grantchester.
When is the release date of Wicked Little Letters?
Wicked Little Letters premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 but will be released in UK cinemas on Friday February 24. It is not currently set for a streaming release date.
