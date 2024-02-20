Actress Cocoa Brown was left devastated after the home she shared with her son Phoenix in Georgia burnt down in a fire. (Credit: Getty Images)

The family home, in Fayetteville, Georgia, went up in flames on Sunday, February 18. Brown, 51, lived at the home with her son Phoenix.

TMZ reports that Brown believes the home went up in flames due to a lit candle falling on to clothes, according to a source close to the family. They added that the actress, who is best known for her role in sitcom Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse and also starred in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, was able to escape with her son and their pets.

In the aftermath of the fire, Brown's friend set up a GoFundMe to help the family get back on their feet following the devastating fire. Almost $40,000 has been raised of the $50,000 target at the time of writing.

The fundraiser reads: "Today, our community was shaken by the devastating news of Cocoa Brown and her son Phoenix losing their home in a fire. Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we're grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting.

"Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor. Now, it's our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let's shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness."

