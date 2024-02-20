Cocoa Brown: For Better or Worse star's home burns down in devastating fire as friends launch fundraiser
Actress Cocoa Brown was left devastated after her home she shared with her son burnt down.
The family home, in Fayetteville, Georgia, went up in flames on Sunday, February 18. Brown, 51, lived at the home with her son Phoenix.
Advertisement
Advertisement
TMZ reports that Brown believes the home went up in flames due to a lit candle falling on to clothes, according to a source close to the family. They added that the actress, who is best known for her role in sitcom Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse and also starred in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, was able to escape with her son and their pets.
In the aftermath of the fire, Brown's friend set up a GoFundMe to help the family get back on their feet following the devastating fire. Almost $40,000 has been raised of the $50,000 target at the time of writing.
The fundraiser reads: "Today, our community was shaken by the devastating news of Cocoa Brown and her son Phoenix losing their home in a fire. Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we're grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting.
"Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor. Now, it's our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let's shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The fundraiser has seen supporters from across the industry come to Brown's aid. Actor and writer Marlon Wayans and Hollywood producer Bryon Allen and among those to make significant contributions to the GoFundMe page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.