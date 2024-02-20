Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITVX will be adding a new crime-drama series to its streaming platform next week, with the Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield, set to be released in its entirety.

Based on the real-life case of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her murder in 1984, the series originally premiered on FX on Hulu in the United States and made its way over to Disney+ in the United Kingdom shortly afterwards. However, with ITVX a free-to-air service from the broadcaster, those intrigued by true-crime dramas (with a host of big names to boot) now have the chance to catch up on the series without needing a subscription.

The series draws influence from the book of the same name, written by Jon Krakauer who has previously written “Into The Wild,” the story of Chris McCandless, which itself was made into a movie starring Emile Hirsch in 2007 and was directed by Oscar winner Sean Penn.

Krauker also happens to be one of the few survivors of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, which he penned into the book “Into Thin Air,” detailing his experiences during that tragic expedition.

What is “Under the Banner of Heaven” about?

“Under the Banner of Heaven” follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.

Who else stars in “Under the Banner of Heaven”

It’s a very noteworthy cast involved in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which includes Rory Culkin, the younger brother of Macauley and Kieran Culkin.

Andrew Garfield

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Sam Worthington

Denise Gough

Wyatt Russell

Billy Howle

Chloe Pirrie

Rory Culkin

Seth Numrich

Adelaide Clemens

Gil Birmingham

What is the real-life story “Under the Banner of Heaven” based on?

Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter Erica were killed by her brothers-in-law, Ron and Dan Lafferty, after they allegedly received divine instructions to murder them. (Credit: KUTV)

“Unde the Banner of Heaven” is based on a real-life crime involving Brenda Wright Lafferty's murder and the infamous event in American criminal history. Brenda, along with her 15-month-old daughter, Erica, were brutally murdered on July 24, 1984, in their home in American Fork, Utah. The case gained widespread attention due to its shocking nature and the religious motivations behind the killings.

The murders were carried out by Brenda's brother-in-law, Ron Lafferty, and his younger brother, Dan Lafferty. The Lafferty brothers were members of a fundamentalist Mormon sect and claimed to have received divine revelations commanding them to kill Brenda and her daughter because they believed she was a threat to their religious beliefs. Ron and Dan Lafferty were convicted of the murders in 1985 and sentenced to life in prison.

When does “Under the Banner of Heaven” begin on ITV?