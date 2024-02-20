Love Island: All Stars | Who were crowned the winners of the first “Love Island: All Stars”?
The first “Love Island: All Stars” winners were announced in the series' final episode last night, with islanders Molly Smith and Tom Clare meeting bookies' expectations and winning the contest last night (Monday February 19 2024).
After being declared the winners and securing the £50,000 prize, Tom told host Maya Jama “My mind’s blown” – while Molly was visibly shaking as she shouted, “What the hell” as Maya Jama hosted the live final from the ITV2 show’s South African villa while a cheering audience watched on.
The duo beat Callum Jones (Molly’s ex-boyfriend) and his new partner Jessica Gale, who finished as runners-up during the final on ITV 2 and ITVX. Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie came third, while Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran placed fourth and Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk finished fifth in the spin-off of the popular ITV dating show, where past contestants were given a second chance at finding love in the villa.
Molly appeared in the sixth series of the show in 2020 and left with Callum, who had been her partner for three years until they broke up. Tom, a footballer, previously participated in the second winter edition of Love Island in 2023 and finished third with his former partner Samie Elishi.
Talking about navigating romance within the villa with her ex there, Molly said: “I think obviously from the outside looking in, people won’t understand. We’re in an intense environment and you’ve got to get along so it kind of forced us to be friends.”
“We probably wouldn’t be at this stage on the outside, it probably would have just been a bit awkward, but I feel like it’s got us to a place that we never would have gotten to, and I’m actually grateful for that.”
Where can I catch up on "Love Island: All Stars?"
The entire series of "Love Island: All Stars" is available to catch up on ITVX.
