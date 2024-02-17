Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island All Stars 2024 is nearing its last few days, with the final in sight and only one couple able to walk away crowned winner and with that huge cash prize.

Set in South Africa, Love Island All Stars features previous Love Island stars who were unlucky last time, as they give finding love in the villa a second chance. This year's line-up includes Hannah Elizabeth who was runner-up in season one, Georgia Steel who starred in season four, Chris Taylor from season five, and Mitch Taylor from season 10.

The betting odds have been racing in, so who are the favourites to be crowned Top Man or Top Woman and take home the grand prize of £50,000? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is the favourite to win Love Island?

Molly Smith and Tom Clare are the favourites to win according to BetVictor. The couple were the first contestants to move below even-money to win the show earlier in the week and appear to be in ranked top to take home the Love Island All Stars crown.

Their relationship has struck a chord with viewers, who have been rooting for them as they watched their romance grow throughout the last five weeks. However, leading up the rear as second favourite to win is Molly's ex, Callum, who is coupled with Jess.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: "The ongoing Love Island All Stars has been a difficult one to call from an outright winner perspective, but it seems Tom and Molly are making decisive moves towards the latter stages of the series. The pair dipped below the even-money mark earlier in the week for their respective top male and female markets – the first time that has happened all series – and appear to have the wind in their sails ahead of Monday’s final at 4/5 apiece. Callum and Jess are next in line at 5/2, while both Sophie and Josh and Anton and Georgia H all share odds of 7/1."

Here are the Love Island All Stars odds according to BetVictor:

Top Male

Tom Clare - 4/5

Callum Jones - 5/2

Anton Danyluk - 7/1

Joshua Ritchie - 7/1

Toby Aromolaran - 16/1

Adam Maxted - 22/1

Top Female

Molly Smith - 4/5

Jess Gale -5/2

Georgia Harrison - 7/1

Sophie Piper - 7/1

Georgia Steel - 16/1

Arebella Chi - 22/1

When is the Love Island All Stars 2024 final?

The Love Island All Stars final will take place on Monday, January 19, at 9pm on ITV2.