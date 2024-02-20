Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The late Joanna Simpson, the heiress to Gold Group International and the wife of a British Airways pilot, is to be examined - including her murder at the hands of husband Robert Brown - in a new two-part docuseries “The British Airways Killer,” screening on ITV next week.

When the mother of two vanished from their residence in an upscale neighbourhood of Ascot on Halloween night in 2010, Brown contacted the police the following morning to report a domestic matter, which was initially reported as a missing persons call.

However, upon surrendering himself, he declined to assist the authorities with their search for the missing person, despite having viciously beaten her to death while her children listened in from their playroom. Ultimately, Brown admitted to her murder and provided the police with information on the whereabouts of the body and he was arrested in November 2010 for killing the heiress, where Brown was imprisoned for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

The two-part documentary follows the progression of the case from that initial phone call to the sorrowful unearthing of her remains in a shallow grave in Windsor Great Park, leading up to his trial and its aftermath. “The British Airways Killer” will also feature unseen police interview tapes, as the programme tracks the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit's complex investigation into the death of Joanna, and speaks to her friends and family to paint a vivid picture of the crime and the losses they suffered after the murder of Joanna Simpson.

The British Airways captain was due for early release in November after serving half of his sentence, however, Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk MP, blocked the automatic early release due to the Brown still being perceived as a "threat."

When does “The British Airways Killer” air on ITV?