Mac Sinise: son of Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise dies from rare 'one in a million' cancer Chordoma aged 33
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise has announced that his son has passed away aged 33 following a battle with a rare cancer.
McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise had been diagnosed with the rare cancer Chordoma in August 2018. Sinise described the illness as a "one in a million" cancer, affecting only 300 people in the US every year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement on the Gary Sinise Foundation website, the family confirmed the 33-year-old's passing on January 5, saying: “As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.
” … It’s heartbreaking, and it’s just damn hard. Our family’s cancer fight lasted for five-and-a-half years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”
Mac, a graduate from USC Thornton School of Music, played drums in his father's Lt Dan Band, named after his father's famous role in the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump opposite Tom Hanks, with Sinise describing him as "an exceptional drummer". However, he was forced to give up the instrument after repeated spinal surgeries due to the rare cancer.
The family added: “In sharing our story, we hope to shine a little bit of light on what has been a difficult time for us as Mac was truly a light for all of us. An incredible inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage, and love. Even with one setback after another, he never stopped living and learning, creating, and giving, and loving.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.