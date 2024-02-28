Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise has announced that his son has passed away aged 33 following a battle with a rare cancer.

McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise had been diagnosed with the rare cancer Chordoma in August 2018. Sinise described the illness as a "one in a million" cancer, affecting only 300 people in the US every year.

In a statement on the Gary Sinise Foundation website, the family confirmed the 33-year-old's passing on January 5, saying: “As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.

” … It’s heartbreaking, and it’s just damn hard. Our family’s cancer fight lasted for five-and-a-half years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”

Mac, a graduate from USC Thornton School of Music, played drums in his father's Lt Dan Band, named after his father's famous role in the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump opposite Tom Hanks, with Sinise describing him as "an exceptional drummer". However, he was forced to give up the instrument after repeated spinal surgeries due to the rare cancer.