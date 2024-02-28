Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor Buddy Duress, born Michael C. Stathis, best known for his role alongside Robert Pattinson in the 2017 film Good Time has died aged 38. In a statement made to People, his brother Christopher Stathis confirmed that the actor had a cardiac arrest from a cocktail of drugs in November 2023.

Often applauded for his authentic and relatable performances, the New York City native landed his breakthrough role with his portrayal of Ilya in 2014's Heaven Knows What, his first collaboration with directors Josh and Benny Safdie. The film offered a depiction of life on New York City's streets. While Duress would go on to add numerous other credits to his name, his acting career was often sidelined by stints at New York City's Rikers Island.

It was In the movie "Good Time", which was partially based on Duress' life, that he played the character Ray who was a recently released criminal who appeared alongside Robert Pattinson's character, Constantine "Connie" Nikas.

According to a 2017 SSense interview, Duress explained that he had met Josh Safdie in 2013, shortly after being released from jail on drug charges. He was offered a role in the movie Heaven Knows What, but he was sent back to jail before the film's premiere for not completing a mandatory drug in-patient program.

“You know, I still look back at it. If I had went to that program, I wouldn’t have been in Heaven Knows What, and I probably wouldn’t be an actor right now,” Duress said at the time. “That’s the honest truth. I wouldn’t.”