After the success of its first series, which saw its performers Steven Yuen and Ali Wong at the Primetime Emmy Awards and last week’s SAG Awards, Netflix is eying up four new performers for the not-just-yet greenlit season 2 of their acclaimed dramedy, “Beef.”

Netflix is said to be looking at the new series concentrating on two feuding pairs, according to Deadline, with production looking to take place later in the summer or fall. While there’s some sorrow that Steven Yuen and Ali Wong aren’t returning for the new series in some capacity, some of the names being banded around are still very exciting.

Reports suggest that the pairing of Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are in talks to play one of the feuding couples. The pair previously worked together on Ang Lee’s critically acclaimed “Brokeback Mountain” and “Love & Other Drugs,” with Gyllenhaal returning to our screens very soon with the release of “Road House” on Prime Video in March.

Cailee Spaeny attends the Moet & Chandon celebration following The 81st Annual Golden GlobeÂ® Awards at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon)

The other two performers being considered for the other pairing are Charles Melton, who was recently seen in the Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore feature “May December,” and recent “Priscilla” actress Cailee Spaeny, which also features Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley and released at the start of 2024.

Upon its release in April 2023, “Beef” became an almost instant critical and commercial hit, earning a multitude of acting awards for both Steven Yuen and Ali Wong, including a prominent awards haul at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, earning eight nominations and winning five of their categories, despite strong competition from HBO’s “Succession” and Disney+/FX’s “The Bear.”

