Irish actor Cillian Murphy poses in the press room with the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer" during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Considered the last major awards ceremony before the annual Academy Awards, the 2024 SAG Awards took place overnight, with the awards voting process distinctly different from other honours. The SAGs are voted by the industry for the industry, with fellow actors and professionals making their choices of who should be bestowed the SAG Awards, rather than a judging panel or an academy.

No surprises for “Oppenheimer,” which continues its momentum leading into the Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood next month, with the film earning Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Outstanding Performance by a cast. There were some shocks though when it came to the Best Actress award, with Lily Gladstone earning the award for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” rather than Emma Stone who has been picking up the Best Actress award through other ceremonies this awards season after her performance in “Poor Things.”

There were also some shocks in the television categories, with "The Last of Us" actor Pedro Pascal earning the Best Actor award over a host of names from HBO’s award-winning black comedy “Succession,” despite the show earning Best Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series. There were also awards for “The Bear” stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, while Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki earned the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.”

SAG Awards 2024 - full list of winners

Film categories

US actress Lily Gladstone poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for "Killers of the Flower Moon" during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Best actor: Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”

Best actress: Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer”

Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers”

Outstanding performance by a cast: “Oppenheimer”

Best stunt ensemble in a film: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Television categories

Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "The Last of Us" during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series: Steven Yeun - “Beef”

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series: Ali Wong - “Beef”

Best actor in a drama series: Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”

Best actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown”

Best actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”

Best actress in a comedy series: Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear”

Best ensemble cast in a drama series: “Succession”

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series: “The Bear”

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series: "The Last of Us"

