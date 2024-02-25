SAG Awards 2024 | Full list of winners from last night’s event ahead of the Oscars 2024 ceremony
Considered the last major awards ceremony before the annual Academy Awards, the 2024 SAG Awards took place overnight, with the awards voting process distinctly different from other honours. The SAGs are voted by the industry for the industry, with fellow actors and professionals making their choices of who should be bestowed the SAG Awards, rather than a judging panel or an academy.
No surprises for “Oppenheimer,” which continues its momentum leading into the Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood next month, with the film earning Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Outstanding Performance by a cast. There were some shocks though when it came to the Best Actress award, with Lily Gladstone earning the award for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” rather than Emma Stone who has been picking up the Best Actress award through other ceremonies this awards season after her performance in “Poor Things.”
There were also some shocks in the television categories, with "The Last of Us" actor Pedro Pascal earning the Best Actor award over a host of names from HBO’s award-winning black comedy “Succession,” despite the show earning Best Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series. There were also awards for “The Bear” stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, while Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki earned the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.”
SAG Awards 2024 - full list of winners
Film categories
- Best actor: Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
- Best actress: Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer”
- Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers”
- Outstanding performance by a cast: “Oppenheimer”
- Best stunt ensemble in a film: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Television categories
- Best actor in a TV movie or limited series: Steven Yeun - “Beef”
- Best actress in a TV movie or limited series: Ali Wong - “Beef”
- Best actor in a drama series: Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
- Best actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown”
- Best actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”
- Best actress in a comedy series: Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear”
- Best ensemble cast in a drama series: “Succession”
- Best ensemble cast in a comedy series: “The Bear”
- Best stunt ensemble in a TV series: "The Last of Us"
Can I watch a repeat of the SAG Awards 2024?
The 2024 SAG Awards ceremony was screened live for the first time on Netflix overnight and is available on demand currently through the streaming giant.
