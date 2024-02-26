Another day, another star-studded celebrity film awards ceremony. Yes, award season is in full swing and it seems some of the stars are having a few issues with what is red carpet attire. The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening to celebrate the film and television production industry and it comes right after the SAG Awards which was on Saturday night.

There seemed to be plenty of worst dressed outfits to choose from at the Producers Guild Awards. America Ferrera’s black halterneck dress with bizarre tassels wasn’t my favourite look from the actress and the bow detail on top of her head completed the abysmal outfit.

Brie Larson’s strapless red mermaid style dress with tulle finish would have looked perfect without the big black bow stuck on the front. Maybe Brie was trying to cover a stain up like in the episode of Friends (The One Where No One's Ready - S2 Ep 3).

Barbie star Margot Robbie opted for a black off the shoulder mini dress instead of the usual pink nod to the Blockbuster film. Again not my favourite but definitely a lot better than the outfit she wore to the SAG Awards 2024.

Ali Wong tops the worst dressed list as she wore a white dress with grandfather collar, layered skirt and exaggerated puff ball sleeves. If that doesn’t sound disastrous enough she then paired it with a black blazer and boots - ahhh my eyes !!!

Don’t even get me started on Sarah Michelle Gellar's weird strapless metallic dress with sleeves or Emma Stone’s pale grey rope dress. Both were big no-no’s from me.

Emily Blunt however, seems to always get it right. Her beautiful aqua-blue strapless dress cinched her in at the waist and even though I’m not usually a fan of embellishment the silver rhinestone detail did look pretty.

Natasha Lyonne exuded elegance in a simple figure hugging scarlet red dress with halter-neck detail. Sandra Oh’s black dress with cut out bralette detail and feminine frill sleeves may not be for everyone but I loved how it accentuated her curves.

The boys all looked sharp in their suits for the evening. Robert Downey Jr. wore my favourite colour of the moment, forest green, and Bradley Cooper opted for a navy suit. Cillian Murphy and his Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan wore grey.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie on X (Twitter) here.

1 . America Ferrera and Margot Robbie Best and Worst dressed Producers Guild Awards 2024 (Getty) Photo: Getty

2 . Brie Larson and Sarah Michelle Geller Best and Worst dressed Producers Guild Awards 2024 (Getty) Photo: Getty

3 . Ali Wong Best and Worst dressed Producers Guild Awards 2024 (Getty) Photo: Getty

4 . Emily Blunt Best and Worst dressed Producers Guild Awards 2024 (Getty) Photo: Getty