When it came to Rachel Brosnahan’s choice of outfit, what was she thinking? Yes metallics are on trend, but the ruffles at the bottom of the dress combined with the detailing at the top was 'too much' and she reminded me of a Christmas cracker and believe me, that is not

Some may call it retro, but I call it bad taste! I was not a fan of Chris Perfetti's suit. The Abbott Elementary star may not have opted for a ruffled shirt, but everything else about his outfit screamed high school prom!

1 . I LOVE pink and normally adore black and pink together, but Margot Robbie's Schiaparelli Couture mini dress with pink shoulder detail that led into a long train was not stylish. I think it is time she leaves her Babie looks behind and moves onto a new style

2 . Cara Jade Myers clearly hasn't heard of the 'less is more' approach when it comes to dressing. Why oh why did she choose to wear this garish combination of neon orange, pink and yellow in the form of a dress to the 2024 SAG Awards?

3 . I am the last person who needs to tell me that fashion is art, I know it is! However actress Ali Wong's Iris van Herpen couture dress attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. It looked like she was auditioning for the part of a bird rather than walking the red carpet at the SAG Awards Photo: getty