Liarmouth | John Waters set to direct his first movie in 20 years with Aubrey Plaza set for lead role
The Pope of Trash is set to return to the cinema 20 years after the release of his last cinematic “trashterpiece.” John Waters celebrated for his works “Pink Flamingos” and the wholly more accessible “Hairspray,” will be turning one of his books into a feature film, with “Parks and Recreation” and “The White Lotus” Season 2 actress Aubrey Plaza set for the lead role, according to The Guardian.
“Liarmouth” tells the tale of “Marsha Sprinkle: Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth—until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”
Published in 2022, the novel marked the first time Waters, 77, forayed into the fiction world, after the success of his New York Times best-selling work, “Mr. Know-It-All,” in 2019 and its predecessors “Carsick” and “Role Models.”
It marks the first time the self-proclaimed “Fifth Elder” has released a film; “A Dirty Shame” in 2004 brought together a cast including Johnny Knoxville, Selma Blair and Tracey Ullman to tell a tale of sexual liberation for a puritanical small-town girl. Though three years later, he did receive a production credit for the remake of “Hairspray,” starring Zac Efron, John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Plaza has been busy with several projects in recent years. Along with appearing in “The White Lotus,” she was last seen in Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, and has also lent her voice to animated series like Netflix’s “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and “Monsters at Work”, among others. Fans are also looking forward to seeing her in the upcoming MCU spin-off “Agatha: Dark Hold Diaries,” where she will co-star alongside Kathryn Hanh.
