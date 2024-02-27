Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“The Parades,” a Japanese-language drama created by Michihito Fuji, is set to debut on Netflix this week as the streaming giant continues to look eastwards for the latest content to add to their vast programming of old favourites and new features. Netflix has previously stated that they would take more of an interest in works from South Korea and Japan after the success of “Squid Game” and more recently “The Devil’s Plan” in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

It marks the latest work from Japanese filmmaker Michihito Fuji, who has already made a name for himself in Japan after his involvement in several J-Drama series in the country, before making his feature film debut in 2010 with “Oh! Father!,” an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Kotaro Isaka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Fuji has become an acclaimed filmmaker, with his 2019 film “The Journalist,” based on the book by Isoko Mochizuki that looked into deep corruption in the Japanese Diet (government.), earning six nominations at the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony and earning three in the process.

So what is his new film all about, who stars in it and when does it arrive on Netflix in the United Kingdom? NationalWorld takes a look at “The Parades” ahead of its release this week.

What is “The Parades” all about?

“Minako (Masami Nagasawa) waking up on a rubble-strewn beach. As she searches for her son, Ryo, she stumbles upon an assorted group, including a young man named Akira (Kentaro Sakaguchi), former yakuza Shori (Ryusei Yokohama), and ex-film producer Michael (Lily Franky). She soon realizes the shocking truth that she has died. Her new companions are also stuck between worlds, unable to move on due to unfinished business with the living.”

“Despite struggling to fully accept this new reality, Minako joins in a monthly "Parade," a gathering where the dead search for the people they hope to see again while getting to know more about her fellow departed companions along the way.”

Who stars in “The Parades”?

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Netflix, the following performers have been cast in roles in “The Parades”:

Masami Nagasawa

Kentaro Sakaguchi

Ryusei Yokohama

Lily Franky

Shinobu Terajima

Tetsushi Tanaka

Nana Mori

Yuina Kuroshima

Ayumu Nakajima

Takuya Wakabayashi

Mai Fukagawa

Denden

Hiroshi Tachi

Yukiya Kitamura

Hana Kino

Daiken Okudaira

How long is “The Parades”?

“The Parades” has a runtime on Netflix of 132 minutes, or 2 hours 12 minutes in Lehman’s terms.

What age rating is “The Parades"?

The British Board of Film Classification have given “The Parades” an age rating of 15 due to themes of suicide.

When does “The Parades” arrive on Netflix in the United Kingdom?