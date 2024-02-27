Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders will not air at its usual time on two nights this week as the BBC TV schedule is shaken up to make way for live sports coverage which generally takes precedence over soaps on BBC and ITV.

On Tuesday evening (February 27) BBC One will air live coverage of the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United from 7.30pm instead of EastEnders.

The match coverage will air until 10pm, meaning that other shows including Sort Your Life Out will also be affected. On Wednesday another Fifth Round match takes place with Nottingham Forest playing Manchester United from 7.30pm, again replacing EastEnders, and other popular shows such as The Repair Shop.

When is EastEnders on TV this week?

Instead of the usual programme, EastEnders was absent from screens on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with the next episode airing in the usual 7.30pm slot on Thursday. On Friday, two episodes of the soap will air from 7.30pm.

This will have a knock on effect for other shows, with the next episode of Simon Farnaby comedy Here We Go, airing 30 minutes later at 8.30pm.

When is EastEnders on BBC iPlayer this week?

The iPlayer schedule has not been affected by the FA Cup coverage - episodes will continue to be released each morning from Monday to Thursday at 6am. This means that Fridays episodes will be available to watch ahead of their BBC One broadcast.

Friday’s episodes are set to air as a two parter - the official synopsis for the episode states: “Stacey reels under the spotlight, Jade is faced with a difficult decision about her future, and Denzel wrestles with his priorities. Suki finds herself in hot water, Dean makes a calculated decision, and Kathy receives some shocking news.”