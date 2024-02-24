Eastenders star Danny Dyer hints at return of character Mick Carter to BBC soap
For those of you who are both fans of Danny Dyer and Eastenders, the actor has dropped a big hint that he could be returning to the BBC soap as the iconic character Mick Carter. Danny Dyer, who is the father of Love Island star Dani Dyer, has been busy filming the sequel to Football Factory, but he has kept fans guessing on his Eastenders return by leaving a cryptic clue on his show wife, Kellie Bright’s Instagram.
Eastenders fans were left devastated after Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter seemingly dived into the sea to try to save his former wife Janine Butcher, (played by Charlie Brooks). Unbeknownst to him, she had already escaped to safety. Mick Carter's alleged death took place on Christmas Day 2022.
Actress Kellie Bright (Linda Carter in BBC’s Eastenders) took to Instagram dressed as her character with the T-shirt that read 'I killed Keanu,’ this was in reference to the highly publicised Christmas 2023 story. Her post said: “So what this? Er, yeah. I just, I liked it and I thought I'd get it.'You know when you see something and you think that is so me. That is so me that top.' Kellie also added: 'I just had to have it.”
Danny Dyer left a comment on Kellie Bright’s Instagram and the caption read: “Oh L… Bring Mick back.” As soon as Danny Dyer left the comment, many fans replied. One said: “Oh please come back it’s not the same with you,” followed by a crying emoji, whilst another said: “please!!! God please !! It’s just not the same without you.”
In late January 2024, Danny Dyer was pictured wearing body armour whilst on set of Football Factory 2, two decades after the original. He first starred as the character of 29-year old Tommy Johnson back in 2004. The title of the sequel is ‘Marching Powder’ and Danny told fans that “The secrets out. I’m going back to work with The Football Factory director Nick Love and I cannot f***ing wait.”
