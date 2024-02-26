FA Cup

The FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in the world and it remains one of the most coveted prizes in English football. The tournament is contested by teams at all levels of the football pyramid and it is synonymous for producing huge upsets at both the early and later stages of the competition.

Heading into this season’s round of 16 there are now 10 remaining Premier League teams, five Championship sides and just one National League side remaining in the competition. Each of the 16 teams are dreaming of lifting the trophy at Wembley stadium and will hope to keep their cup dream alive by progressing to the next round.

With that mind we take a look ahead to the FA Cup quarter-final draw and how you can watch it.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 28 February at around 7pm (UK time).

How to watch the FA Cup draw

The FA Cup draw will be conducted live on ITV4 at Stamford Bridge as part of the buildup for the cup game between Carabao Cup runners-up Chelsea and Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United. Fans can also stream the draw through the ITVX app and website. The event is also shown on the FA Cup’s social media channels and YouTube.

The Blues are eight-time winners of the competition and will hope to end an unwanted record of losing six consecutive cup finals at Wembley Stadium. Chelsea’s last success in this tournament came in 2018, while Leeds fans have to go back to the days of Don Revie for their last triumph in 1972.

Ball numbers for FA Cup quarter-final draw

Football fans will be treated to eight games this week as 16 teams battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals. There are no more replays in this year’s competition and any games that are still level after 90 minutes will be decided in extra time and, if needed, penalties.

Quarter-final matches are scheduled to take place across the weekend of 16-17 March. VAR will be used at all Premier League grounds, but not at any Football League stadiums due to licensing rules.

Here are all the games taking place and the ball numbers you need to watch out for: