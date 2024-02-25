Newcastle United currently sit eighth in the Premier League table - but where are Eddie Howe's side expected to finish come May?

Howe's men suffered a 4-1 defeat at title challengers Arsenal on Saturday night. An own goal from Sven Botman, plus strikes Kai Havertz, Buyako Saka and Jakub Kiwior put the Gunners 4-0 ahead before substitute Joe Willock added a late consolation goal.

The Magpies were four Premier League games unbeaten before the visit to the Emirates Stadium but have claimed just 11 points from their previous 12 matches, while the defensive record is a major concern with their 20 goals conceded in 2024 the most in the division.

“With every game that goes by that we concede goals it is a concern," admitted Howe after the Arsenal lost. "Of course we’re working on lots of things behind the scenes to try and prove that probably wasn’t evident in today’s performance.

"There was a real combination of things today, we didn’t defend set plays well enough - two goals conceded from corners when we knew their threat. And the third goal as well was a huge disappointment because at that moment we were the dominant team and right in the game. Difficult moments defensively for us.”

United quickly turn their attention to Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie away to Blackburn Rovers before they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to St James' Park next Saturday.

As it stands, Newcastle are 15 points off the top four and are in a battle with Wolves, West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Chelsea to finish anywhere between sixth and 11th.

How will the Premier League table look come the end of the season? Using their calculations, we have predicted where each club will finish.

1 . Sheffield United (20th) Predicted points: 16; goal difference: -61

2 . Burnley (19th) Predicted points: 16; goal difference: -43

3 . Luton Town (18th) Predicted points: 34; goal difference: -24