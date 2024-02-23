Arsenal make Serie A target as ex-Chelsea boss makes West Ham claim

Latest news from Premier League rivals ahead of title-charge

It's not long until the Premier League gets back underway with the title charge still very much on. Liverpool may still be in the lead with four points to hand, but Manchester City and Arsenal will not stop without a fight as they take on Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively this weekend.

There will also be much excitement at the other end of the table with Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner set to manage his first game as the new boss of the Selhurst Park side. The newly appointed boss came in after Roy Hodson announced he would be departing from the role.

The Eagles will take on Burnley as the top sides facing relegation battle to secure necessary wins. Ahead of the weekend's action, here is the latest news from Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal...

Thomas Tuchel will no longer be Bayern Munich manager in the 2024/25 season

Ex-Chelsea boss makes West Ham admission

David Moyes has come under increasing pressure following West Ham's drop in form. They have gone eight matches without a win and a former Chelsea boss has confirmed he would not be interested in the role if it were to become vacant.

Since Bayern Munich confirmed they would be ending Thomas Tuchel's contract at the end of the season, noise emerged that he could be interested in a Premier League return. However, a recent report from the Sun has confirmed that the former Blues boss would not be interested in taking over the role.

While West Ham chiefs have confirmed they are 'exploring' their options with a view to keep Moyes on for now, it is now reported that despite his keenness to return to the Premier League, the ex-Munich boss will not head to the London Stadium.

Arsenal make Serie A target

Arsenal are said to be keen on the signing of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz this summer. According to TeamTalk, the Gunners are keen to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for the signing of the exciting teenager.

The report claims Arsenal are willing to trump both clubs by offering as much as £34million for Yildiz, who is still only 18 years of age. The German has 15 league appearances for the Juve first team at this stage. The versatile forward is under contract with The Old Lady until 2027.

Liverpool find out target's price tag

Liverpool have to pay around £80m to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, amid interest from Arsenal and other clubs (The Kop times).

Metro reports that Wolves have set a price tag of around £80m for Pedro Neto, with Liverpool and Arsenal expressing interest in the dynamic forward.

