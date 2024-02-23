Former Everton player Li Tie has reportedly been sentenced to life in prison in China for corruption after confessing to paying over £300,000 in bribes to become coach of China's national team. Li admitted to paying the bribes in a televised confession on state broadcaster CCTV, and also confessed to taking part in a match-fixing scandal to win promotions with his club teams.

Li said: "I'm very sorry. I should have kept my head to the ground and followed the right path. There were certain things that at the time were common practices in football."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

China-based reporter and author Mark Dreyer said Li has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the scandal. The former Everton player admitted fixing matches when he was coach of Hebei China Fortune and Wuhan Zall. He added in his televised statement: "By gaining 'success' through such improper means, it actually made me more and more impatient and eager for quick results. In order to achieve good performance, I resorted to influencing referees, bribing opposing players and coaches, sometimes through clubs dealing with other clubs."

He was regarded as one of the most talented Chinese players of his generation when he signed for Everton in August 2002. He played 33 matches for Everton while on loan from Chinese club Liaoning during the 2002-03 season and played seven games the following season after signing permanently. The defensive midfielder was released by Everton in 2006 and joined Sheffield United, but he played only once because of lingering injury issues.

Li, who played 92 times for China between 1995 and 2007, moved to Chengdu Blades, who were affiliated to Sheffield United in 2008 and later returned to hometown club Liaoning. After coaching at club level, he acted as caretaker coach of the China national team after Marcello Lippi resigned in 2019 and was then appointed permanently.