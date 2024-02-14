Jamie Cassidy, a former Liverpool youth player, is facing jail after pleading guilty to charges related to a drug plot. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool youth player Jamie Cassidy is facing jail time after pleading guilty to a string of charges relating to a drug plot.

Cassidy, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property during a trial at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, February 12. The former footballer was arrested after police intercepted an encrypted phone network used by criminals.

Cassidy, from Merseyside, was a once-popular youth player with The Reds in the 1990s, playing alongside some of those who would go on to become legends of the senior team including Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher. He was held in high regard by his teammates, with Carragher writing in his 2008 autobiography that Cassidy would have been a "certain Liverpool regular" for the senior team had injuries not set back his career.

He was a member of the youth team which won the 1996 FA Youth Cup, beating a talented West Ham side which featured Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard. After suffering injuries, Cassidy signed with Cambridge United before playing non-league football.