Footballer Andreas Brehme, who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1990 World Cup final, has died aged 63.

Brehme died overnight, on Monday February 19. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He scored a penalty in the 1990 final, in which West Germany beat Argentina 1-0. The defender's club career saw him spend time at German outfits Bayern Munich and Kaiserslautern, winning the Bundesliga at both. He also lifted the Serie A title in Italy with Inter Milan before retiring in 1998. He played 86 times for Germany.

In the 1990 World Cup semi-final against England, Brehme's free-kick gave the Germans the lead when it hit Paul Parker's foot and ballooned up and over goalkeeper Peter Shilton into the net. Gary Lineker would go on to equalise before Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle would miss English penalties, giving Germany a place in the final.

Bayern paid tribute to the player, saying in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme. The German record champion is united in mourning with his relatives and friends. We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts – as a world champion and even more so as a very special person. He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi!”

UEFA said in a statement: "On behalf of the entire European football community, we are deeply saddened to hear that Germany's Andreas Brehme has passed away. Having netted the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, he also lifted a UEFA Cup with Inter in 1991. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

