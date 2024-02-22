Chelsea lead race for Serie A star as West Ham eye £20m England striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a disappointing night in Europe for the Premier League's Arsenal who lost 1-0 to Porto in Portugal. However, as the race for the league title heats up, Mikel Arteta's side will now have long to reverse their fortunes as they seek to knock Liverpool and Manchester City from the top two spots.

Manchester City's recent 1-0 win over Brentford sees their place in second restored but it is still going to take some miracles to dismantle the Reds lead as they enjoy four clear points with Jurgen Klopp set to lift the Premier League trophy one last time before he leaves Anfield.

Ahead of this weekend's action, here is the latest transfer news from around the league, including stories from Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur...

Chelsea lead race for Serie A star

Chelsea lead Arsenal in the race to sign Napoli's 25-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen this summer (Teamtalk). It was reported yesterday that the AFCON star was also being looked at by Paris Saint-Germain but it would appear the Blues are currently leading the charge.

While Osimhen as admirers all over the world, he supposedly wants the Premier League in order to showcase his skills in a league he grew up watching. His favourite players growing up were fellow Africans who took the league by storm and made themselves household names, thus giving Chelsea the edge over their competitors for the striker's signature.

Spurs and Newcastle in Everton transfer battle

Everton midfielder James Garner is being targeted by Tottenham and Newcastle, with the 22-year-old Englishman appealing in many aspects for the Premier League sides (Football Insider).

James Garner is being eyed by Premier League rivals Spurs and Newcastle

According to the Football website, Garner reportedly "ticks a lot of boxes" for both clubs as the off-season rapidly approaches. Both Spurs and Newcastle will be eyeing up midfield reinforcements in the summer and Everton are keen to turn a profit for their young star.

Garner joined the Toffees from Manchester United in 2022 for £15 million and Goodison Park will now look to hold out for around £20-25m if the offers come in this summer.

West Ham eye England striker

West Ham are eyeing a move for Bournemouth's 26-year-old England striker Dominic Solanke (Telegraph). The London Stadium are preparing for a complete overhaul this summer with a new striker a key target as they look to bolster their strengths in the final third.

According to Mike McGrath's Telegraph article, the Irons have put Solanke "high on their list of summer targets" as, not only would the forward, who has been on excellent form this season, aid their goal scoring, but would also boost the club's homegrown players quota.