Former San Francisco 49ers player Tim McKyer was arrested after being accused of crashing into multiple parked cars before fleeing the scene. Picture: Getty

Tim McKyer, former San Francisco 49ers player who won three Super Bowls in his National Football League career, was arrested in Florida this week following a hit-and-run incident, TMZ reported. According to police documents, the 60-year-old former defensive back allegedly slammed his Tesla into five vehicles on Sunday (February 18) in a Riviera Beach parking garage before fleeing the scene.

The police said all the five vehicles had visible damage, with some left totally "inoperable". The outlet also said the police investigation revealed McKyer reversed his electric vehicle into an open space on a different floor of the parking garage after wrecking the cars, without informing anyone of the damage he had caused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The records also stated that McKyer was contacted shortly after by Riviera Beach Police Department officers, who said that he showed signs of intoxication, including a strong alcohol odour and trouble maintaining his balance.

McKyer was brought to a local hospital after being arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident with property damage. He acknowledged there, according to police, that he had driven his Tesla that night alone. McKyer was ultimately arrested and booked on five total charges of hit and run.

He is due in court for a hearing on March 4.