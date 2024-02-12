OJ Simpson, right, during his murder trial in the 1990s. (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Famer OJ Simpson has reportedly been diagnosed with cancer.

News reports are emerging from the USA that Simpson is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas, NV. The 76-year-old, who was acquitted of a double murder charge in 1995, has denied rumours that he is in hospice care.

It is rumoured that Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer, although this has not been confirmed.

Over the course of his playing career, OJ Simpson gained a reputation as one of the greatest running backs of all time. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, for most of which he was signed to the Buffalo Bills.