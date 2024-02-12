Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chole Madeley rushed her 18-month-old daughter Bodhi to hospital on Saturday evening. It’s every parent's worst nightmare but the toddler appeared to be having respiratory problems.

The personal trainer, 36, updated her Instagram followers on her daughter’s health. Sharing a picture of herself cuddling her daughter - who she shares with James Haskell - wrote: “Bodhi absolutely fine now FYI, she had croup, scary and distressing but dealt with swiftly.” In another snap Chloe shared a pic of the little one looking better and enjoying a packet of Quavers from the vending machine.

Sadly the TV personality had to explain to her “small % of trolls” that the pictures she shared on social media were when they were waiting for Bodhi to be discharged from hospital. In a statement Chloe wrote that after sharing the Quavers picture it could have been called a “cryptic” post so she decided to share a “non dramatic” health update.

The daughter of TV stars Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan added: “You can only laugh and smile once your children are better and things resume to normal, Thank God.” In the next story she went on to thank all the “hundreds” of well wishers who showed their support. She ended the post with “Never stop being kind”.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announced they were separating in October 2023. The former couple had been together for 10 years and married for five. In her first interview following their split Chloe revealed that the rugby star is finally moving out of their home.

What is Croup?

According to the NHS website: “Croup is a common childhood infection that causes a barking cough and a rasping sound when breathing. It's usually mild but may need treatment.”