Amelia Lily. (Picture: Getty Images)

A Celebrity Big Brother and X Factor favourite has been taken to hospital after her "exhausting" illness took a turn for the worse.

Amelia Lily reached the X Factor finals in 2011 and was the runner-up of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Taking to social media, the 29-year-old revealed she had been rushed into hospital as she updated her fans on her condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just three years old.

She said: "[I have] been in the hospital for over two hours.

"Being diabetic is exhausting sometimes on us mentally. All of you that have it know what I mean."

The picture of her hospital visit was limited to an image of her holding a coffee cup - so not much else is known about her condition at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement