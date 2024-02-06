Amelia Lily: X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star rushed to hospital due to chronic illness
Singer Amelia Lily went toe-to-toe with the likes of Little Mix on X Factor.
A Celebrity Big Brother and X Factor favourite has been taken to hospital after her "exhausting" illness took a turn for the worse.
Amelia Lily reached the X Factor finals in 2011 and was the runner-up of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Taking to social media, the 29-year-old revealed she had been rushed into hospital as she updated her fans on her condition.
Lily was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just three years old.
She said: "[I have] been in the hospital for over two hours.
"Being diabetic is exhausting sometimes on us mentally. All of you that have it know what I mean."
The picture of her hospital visit was limited to an image of her holding a coffee cup - so not much else is known about her condition at this time.
In an interview with The Sun, she said: "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't hard at times and I think any diabetic would agree with me. But it does get easier and it becomes part of your daily routine. You have to stay on the ball to keep yourself healthy."
