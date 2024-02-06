Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has previously opened up about her health struggles on her official Instagram page. (Picture: Getty Images)

The partner of former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has given an update to her followers after she has spent almost two weeks in hospital.

The 33-year-old, sister of I'm a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson, was admitted to hospital towards the end of last month (January) after a series of health complications following the birth of her son.

Now, her fiance Ryan Libbey has spoken on Instagram about her condition.

He said: "We just got back from visiting mummy in hospital. That was the first time Leo has seen her for 13 days. It was a difficult, emotional, confusing experience for him but fortunately after a few minutes Leo was cuddling up in bed with mummy singing twinkle, twinkle little star.

"The video I took is probably the most precious thing I now own. Louise is recovering well. Thank you all again so much for the messages of support."

Louise has spoken openly about the complications she has experienced since the birth of her son, Leo. After she "nearly died" immediately after his birth in 2021, Louise was soon diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, before finding herself with post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety.