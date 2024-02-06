Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brave little boy who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour was welcomed home by crowds of his neighbours. Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, 4, had spent Christmas in hospital so residents in Wednesbury in the West Midlands organised a week of fun for him.

His street was decked with Christmas decorations as the youngster pulled up outside his home for the first time in seven weeks, our sister paper the Express & Star reports. Tommy-Rae, who attended Priory Primary school in Dudley, was taken to hospital on December 14 after his parents realised he was suffering with constipation. After running tests, doctors found he had a fast-growing embryonal tumour on the brain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-year-old underwent an operation to remove the tumour, but the cancer had already spread. He was too weak to undergo chemotherapy.

Tommy-Rae loves animals. Picture: Express & Star

After his most recent scan on 30 January, doctors found 'significant and rapid' progression of the right frontal tumour to the left. Romanie Lawley and Jack Martin, Tommy-Rae's mum and dad, desperately reached out to six surgeons in six different countries – all of whom said nothing can be done.

The loving couple have been by his side at every moment. 23-year-old Jack works as a landscape gardener and has taken time off work due to his son's illness. Just two days after Tommy-Rae was admitted to hospital, 21-year-old Romanie gave birth to a baby girl, and Tommy met his little sister Esmeralda.

The brave boy returned home from Birmingham Children's Hospital on Monday (February 5) and was met by his local community, who gathered outside the family's home to welcome him back with colourful smoke cannons and mascots. After finding out that Tommy-Rae spent his Christmas Day in hospital, residents and businesses donated Christmas lights, decorations and a tree in preparation for a huge Christmas party taking place on Carisbrooke Road on Wednesday (February 7).

Community welcomes Tommy-Rae home. Picture: Express & Star

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tommy's family say all are invited and encouraged to dress up. There will be free ice cream for children, as well as a host of entertainment including a Christmas choir and motorbike club.

Shona Waltzer, a close friend of the family and one of the organisers of the special events for Tommy-Rae said they are "not thinking" about how long he has left, but for all of the events to go ahead as soon as possible. Shona said: "My dad does a horse drive every year, and it gets a lot of people turning up. Romanie wants to make anything possible for him with the last times she has with him. We just want to make it special. I feel emotional that she has given me the opportunity to do this, but I don't think I could ever do enough or give enough for Tommy. Nothing seems enough, I would do anything for him."

Tommy-Rae meets his baby sister Esmeralda. Picture: Express & Star

A horse drive has been organised for animal-loving Tommy-Rae for this Saturday, February 10, where horses will pass the family's home for Tommy-Rae to admire. Shona added: "His only wish was to see some horses. Little Tommy absolutely loves horses so what I'm asking is for anyone with an horse and cart, barrel top, dray to make your way through his estate and past his home so he can see them."

Sarah Jack, Romanie's auntie, said they want to let Tommy-Rae know that everyone is there for him. "As a family we think it's wonderful that Tommy has touched so many hearts, and everyone has been amazing helping out with the donations, lights, and Christmas tree to make his day special. He is funny, loving, caring, he loves animals. He means everything to me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tommy Rae's dad, Jack, said on his GoFundMe page: "I want to make awareness on brain tumours and the signs, I've had four beautiful years with my baby boy but that's just not long enough. I want to make a difference, I want more awareness. Tommy Rae's tumour is a high grade embryonal tumour that is rare and very aggressive. Please donate what ever you can."