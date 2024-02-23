Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to make serious changes at Old Trafford

It's another huge weekend in the Premier League with the title-charge heating up following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford and Liverpool's 4-1 victory against Luton Town. Pep Guardiola's side are now back in second place as they prepare to take on Bournemouth on the south coast.

Arsenal, however, will not go down without a fight as they host Newcastle at the Emirates this weekend in the hopes of beating both the Citizens and Liverpool to the top spot. The latter recently beat Luton Town 4-1 at Anfield which sees them four points clear at the top meaning that even if Guardiola's side secure the necessary three points against the Cherries, Jurgen Klopp's side will remain safe in first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week also saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe's entrance into the Premier League confirmed and the 71-year-old Ineos owner is ready to make some changes. Ahead of this summer's transfer window and the heated battle for the number one spot, here is the latest news from the likes of the Red Devils, Arsenal and Tottenham...

Man Utd prepare clear-out

Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, French defender Raphael Varane, 30, and England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, are among 11 players who could be part of a squad clear-out at Manchester United this summer (ESPN).

Casemiro (R) and Harry Maguire both at risk of losing their spot at Old Trafford this summer

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to hit the ground running and with concerns surrounding the club's financial position - in particular relating to breaching profit and sustainability rules - the funds for the upcoming transfer window could be limited.

More outgoings will need to take place in order to boost the budget with Varane, Casemiro and Maguire among those set to depart. Others include Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

Spurs set for Serie A departure

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tottenham do not expect midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, to remain at the club this summer with several Serie A sides interested in the Denmark international (Football Insider).

https://www.shotstv.com/watch/52339430?leah-williamson-returns-to-the-england-squad-but-why-is-nikita-parris-missing

Spurs were reportedly willing to let the midfielder depart last summer and in the January transfer window but wanted a permanent exit rather than a loan. The latest sources now indicate that the £15-18m man "won't be at Tottenham next season" with the Danish star gaining significant interest from Serie A sides.

Hojbjerg is supposedly not in Ange Postecoglou's long-term plans and has made just eight starts this season. His current deal with the Lilywhites expires at the end of next season.

Arsenal 'determined' to sign Premier League star

Arsenal are determined to sign Belgium and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, 22, this summer. (Teamtalk). Onana has been named one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League and is a huge physical presence in the centre of the pitch, standing at 6'5" tall.