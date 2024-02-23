Manchester United prepare clear-out as Tottenham set for Serie A departure
It's another huge weekend in the Premier League with the title-charge heating up following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford and Liverpool's 4-1 victory against Luton Town. Pep Guardiola's side are now back in second place as they prepare to take on Bournemouth on the south coast.
Arsenal, however, will not go down without a fight as they host Newcastle at the Emirates this weekend in the hopes of beating both the Citizens and Liverpool to the top spot. The latter recently beat Luton Town 4-1 at Anfield which sees them four points clear at the top meaning that even if Guardiola's side secure the necessary three points against the Cherries, Jurgen Klopp's side will remain safe in first.
This week also saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe's entrance into the Premier League confirmed and the 71-year-old Ineos owner is ready to make some changes. Ahead of this summer's transfer window and the heated battle for the number one spot, here is the latest news from the likes of the Red Devils, Arsenal and Tottenham...
Man Utd prepare clear-out
Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, French defender Raphael Varane, 30, and England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, are among 11 players who could be part of a squad clear-out at Manchester United this summer (ESPN).
New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to hit the ground running and with concerns surrounding the club's financial position - in particular relating to breaching profit and sustainability rules - the funds for the upcoming transfer window could be limited.
More outgoings will need to take place in order to boost the budget with Varane, Casemiro and Maguire among those set to depart. Others include Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.
Spurs set for Serie A departure
Tottenham do not expect midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, to remain at the club this summer with several Serie A sides interested in the Denmark international (Football Insider).
Spurs were reportedly willing to let the midfielder depart last summer and in the January transfer window but wanted a permanent exit rather than a loan. The latest sources now indicate that the £15-18m man "won't be at Tottenham next season" with the Danish star gaining significant interest from Serie A sides.
Hojbjerg is supposedly not in Ange Postecoglou's long-term plans and has made just eight starts this season. His current deal with the Lilywhites expires at the end of next season.
Arsenal 'determined' to sign Premier League star
Arsenal are determined to sign Belgium and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, 22, this summer. (Teamtalk). Onana has been named one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League and is a huge physical presence in the centre of the pitch, standing at 6'5" tall.
If the Gunners are to be successful in their poaching, however, they are going to have to spend at least £80m on the midfielder after the Toffees slapped such a price-tag on their prize possession.
