It's Six Nations weekend once again with the mighty Calcutta Cup taking place. England are on a winning streak, beating both Italy and Wales in their opening fixtures while a controversial TMO review denied Scotland the win against France during the last round of fixtures.

Gregor Townsend's side have, however, been on rampant form and have won their past three Six Nations matches against England. One England player even believes the Scots are the clear favourites to lift the Calcutta Trophy once more. Speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Daily podcast, England lock Ollie Chessum has said: "Over the last few years they've had our number. They're favourites and rightly so. You want to get one back, but equally they'll be chomping at the bit to beat us."

Ahead of the third round of Six Nations fixtures, here is all you need to know about England and Scotland's upcoming clash.

When is Scotland vs England?

The two sides will battle it out for the Calcutta Cup on Saturday 24 March with kick-off set for 4.45pm. Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium will host the affair.

How to watch Scotland vs England

Scotland vs England will be the weekend's only match shown on BBC. Following the Sin Bin programme, hosted by Gabby Logan and Gareth Thomas at 1.15pm, the Six Nations coverage will start at 4pm on BBC One ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

For those unable to watch live on TV, fans can also tune in to the action on BBC iPlayer which requires a free account.

Who is the referee?

Ireland's Andrew Brace will the referee for the upcoming clash. The 35-year-old was born in Wales, represented the Belgium national side and now flies under the Irish Rugby Football Union flag as a referee. He began refereeing test matches in 2017 and was the European Challenge Cup Final referee in both 2020 and 2021 as well as the Autumn Nations Cup Final referee in 2020. Brace will be joined by fellow Irishmen Chris Busby and Eoghan Cross as assistant referees while South Africa's Marius Jonker will officiate the TMO.

Squads

Scotland have three changes to their starting XV with Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn and Jamie Ritchie all restored. Here is the squad and replacements:

Scotland squad: 15. Blair Kinghorn, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu (VC), 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell (C), 9. Ben White, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Grant Gilchrist, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Alex Hepburn, 18. Elliot Millar-Mills, 19. Sam Skinner, 20. Andy Christie, 21. George Horne, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Cameron Redpath

As for England, Steve Borthwick has named the squad to face Scotland with five changes made:

England squad: 15. George Furbank, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. George Ford (VC), 9. Danny Care 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George (C), 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje (VC), 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Ethan Roots, 7, Sam Underhill 8, Ben Earl