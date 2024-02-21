Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For any fans of watching 20 drivers race around for an hour-and-a-half, it's a good week. Formula 1 Testing is not only back, signalling that the new season is not too far away, but the smash-hit Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back with the new series set to hit the streaming service this week.

We may not have been treated to any races in recent weeks, but that does not mean news hasn't come from the franchises with Lewis Hamilton nearly breaking the sport when he confirmed he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the year to partner up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. News then broke last week of Christian Horner being the subject of a Red Bull investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour but the Red Bull Team Principal appears to be operating as 'business as usual' while the proceedings continue.

However, this week is now the time to cast one's mind back and remember the drama that lit up the 2023 season, including McLaren's rise from the Ashes and Daniel Ricciardo's return to the wheel. Ahead of the new series, here is all you need to know about the upcoming season...

When is the new series out?

The new series will be dropped onto Netflix on Friday 23 February, giving fans ample time to delve right back into last season's action ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen both appear in the new Drive to Survive series

What features in the trailer?

All the fan favourites appear to be back with Haas' Guenther Steiner once again using his favourite swear words to brighten up the screen. It would appear Max Verstappen will once again feature after an opening montage shows him and Alex Albon playing paddle while Lando Norris drives around in his Fiat Jolly.

The trailer then moves to discussing the speed issues faced by McLaren in the early stages of their season, as well as Mercedes and Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton is also seen talking to Toto Wolff about the time left he has to race with the German Team Principal admitting the team "owes it" to the driver to make a fast car.

Frederic Vasseur as Ferrari's new Team Principal sits in the booth while Valtteri Bottas discusses his new haircut - the Mullet - while Pierre Gasly talks about his relationship with teammate Esteban Ocon. Christian Horner is also seen having a phone conversation with Daniel Ricciardo after it emerged that the Australian produced a lap time that would have put him up on the grid next to three-time world champion Verstappen.