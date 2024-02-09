Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland will look to make a big statement in their bid to become Six Nations champions as they welcome France to Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon. The two sides meet in Edinburgh at 2.15pm with France seeking to bounce back from a shock scoreline against Ireland as last year's Rugby World Cup hosts were beaten 38-17 by the Irish in Marseille in a stunning start to the 2024 Six Nations.

Scotland started their campaign with a win as they defeated Wales in Cardiff. Gregor Townsend's men won 27-26 in a dramatic contest that Scotland were leading 27-0 at one point. Scotland last won the tournament in 1999, when the competition was still the Five Nations as Italy had yet to join. Their last Grand Slam was in 1990.

Who is the referee for Scotland vs France?

Nic Berry will be the man in the middle for the eagerly-anticipated contest at Murrayfield. He was in charge of Scotland's meeting with Ireland at the Rugby World Cup last autumn and took charge of the bronze medal match between England and Argentina.

Berry is a former professional rugby player, he took up refereeing after retiring from the game in 2013. He played for sides such as Queensland Reds, Racing Metro and London Wasps during his career. He retired following a series of concussions. He is one of few former Super Rugby players to have also refereed a game in that same league. Berry was a referee for the Rugby World Cup in 2019 - as well as now in 2023.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Nika Amashukeli and Jordan Way will be on the touchlines at Murrayfield. Both have been involved in the Six Nations already this year with Amashukeli taking up touch judge duties for England 's win over Italy in Rome last weekend while Way assisted during Ireland's win over France last Friday. The Foul Play Review Official (FPRO) has yet to be announced.

The FPRO is responsible for reviewing yellow card incidents while a player serves a 10-minute sin bin. If a player is shown a yellow card and the referee crosses his arms in an 'X' shape it means the FPRO will look at the incident and decide if the sin-bin offence warrants a red card. The FPRO has access to all footage and is given plenty of time to make a decision.

How to watch Scotland vs France?

Scotland's clash with France will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage will begin at 1.15pm, with the match getting underway at 2.15pm. Post-match coverage will run until 4.30pm.