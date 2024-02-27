Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Walking Dead spin-off show The Ones Who Live is the latest series in the franchise, premiering in the US on February 25. The series aired on AMC across the pond, and is available to watch there on streaming service AMC+.

The Ones Who Live is the fifth TV series set in The Walking Dead Universe, but UK fans are out of luck, as a UK release date for this show, as well as two spin-offs are yet to be announced, and may never be.

Which TWD spin-offs are still not out in the UK?

Tales of the Walking Dead aired in the US from August to September 2022, but is still yet to be confirmed for a UK release almost 18 months after the series ended. The show is an six episode anthology series which focuses on various characters, many of whom are new to the show, through their life and death struggle in the post-apocalyptic world.

The Walking Dead: Dead City was greenlit in early 2022 and premiered on AMC in June 2023, with the finale airing the following month. The six episode series follows TWD legendary characters Negan and Maggie. Former enemies, the pair now work together as they brave the zombie hordes in New York City and go in search of Maggie’s abducted son Hershel. Again, no news on a UK release date has been shared for Dead City since the series first aired abroad.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, one of the most popular spinoffs in TWD franchise, follows the most prolific character from the main show, Daryl, who appeared in almost every episode. In this spinoff, he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there as he travels across the wasted but resilient country. It won’t surprise you to learn that there is no UK release date for this series yet either.

The Ones Who Live is the latest TWD spinoff to be released in the US

The Ones Who Live is the latest TWD spin-off show, and as it has just been released in the US there is no word on when it could be out in the UK. As the other shows have not got a UK release date yet, don’t hold your breath for this one. The series follows Rick Grimes and his wife Michonne who were separated during the events of the original show, as they make their way back to each other across hostile territory.

Which TWD spinoffs are available to watch in the UK?

