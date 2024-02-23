Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will see the story continue for one of the franchise's favourite couples - Rick and Michonne. Andrew Lincoln is returning to the world of the undead, for the latest spin-off in the Walking Dead franchise following Dead City and Daryl Dixon.

Lincoln left the original series in season nine, with The Walking Dead finale pointing towards Danai Gurira's Michonne going out to find him and bring him home. Created by Scott M Gimple and Gurira, the six-episode series was executive produced by Lincoln. It's the third spin-off from the popular Walking Dead franchise which wrapped up with its tenth season in November 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite having a loyal UK fanbase, Dead City and Daryl Dixon have yet to receive a UK release date, so what about The Ones Who Live, when can you watch it in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the release date for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere for US audiences on Sunday (February 25) on AMC and AMC+. The six-episode spin-off has been described as, "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer

AMC have released a trailer ahead of the new spin-off with gives us a sneak peak of what to expect over the next six weeks, in it we see clips of Michonne as she tries to find Rick and of the iPhone complete with drawings and a message. Will they ever find each other? Watch the trailer for The Ones Who Live.

What is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live about?

The Ones Who Live will pick up after the finale of The Walking Dead, it will follow Michonne and Rick as they try to find their way back to each other after that explosive (literally) season nine episode, What Comes After, which saw Rick being whisked away by a CRM helicopter after he blew up a bridge to save the town from a walker invasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official synopsis describes it as "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world". It continues: "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Who is cast in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Andrew Lincoln will be reprising his role as Rick Grimes, with Danai Gurira returning as Michonne. Lincoln will also be working behind the scenes as an executive producer. Pollyanna McIntosh will be returning as Jadis, whilst Terry O'Quinn, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Matthew August Jeffers join the cast in new roles.

Here is the cast for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Major General Beale

Matthew Jeffers as Nat

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Frankie Quinones

Andrew Lincoln is reprising his role as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead spin-off The Ones Who Live (Photo: AMC)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - UK release date

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has not yet been given a UK release date, with UK fans hoping that this will be announced soon. Previous spin-offs including Walking Dead: Dead City, and Daryl Dixon have not yet aired in the UK either, with fans anxiously waiting to hear when they will drop.

In the meantime, all episodes of the Walking Dead from season 1 to 11 are available to watch on Disney+. Whilst The Walking Dead: The World Beyond and Fear The Walking Dead are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Advertisement