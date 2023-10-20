Fear The Walking Dead season 8 final episodes: release date, trailer, plot, cast, can you watch it in the UK?
Fear The Walking Dead will end after its season 8 finale
Another chapter of The Walking Dead franchise is coming to an end, with the final episodes of Fear The Walking Dead kicking off for US audiences this weekend. The spin-off. which started off at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse will end after its eighth season.
The announcement was made by AMC at the 2023 winter Television Critics Association, whilst they also updated fans on the latest Walking Dead spin-offs, including confirming season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and a sneak peak of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will feature Andrew Lincoln (Love Actually) and Danai Gurira (Black Panther) as Rick and Michonne Grimes.
Fear The Walking Dead has plenty of drama to get through in its final episodes, including the introduction of Walking Dead characters Morgan (Lennie James), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista). The season is already underway in the US, but UK fans are still trying to catch-up on the latest news. Here's everything you need to know about Fear The Walking Dead final episodes and when you can watch it in the UK.
Fear the Walking Dead final episodes release date
Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will return for the final episodes of the season on Sunday October 22 for US audiences. The two-part series finale will air on November 19. Unfortunately, the series is currently only airing in America on AMC and AMC Plus.
What is Fear the Walking Dead season 8 about?
Here is the official synopsis for Fear The Walking Dead season 8 from AMC: "Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it."
Is there a trailer?
Yes, you can watch the trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 final episodes below.
Fear The Walking Dead season 8 cast
The cast will see Kim Dickens (Gone Girl) reprise her role as Madison Clark as she takes on Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) and his army of the undead. Here is the cast line-up for Fear The Walking Dead season 8:
- Kim Dickens as Madison Clark
- Lennie James as Morgan Jones
- Colman Domingo as Victor Strand
- Austin Amelio as Dwight
- Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar
- Daniel Sharman as Troy Otto
- Mo Collins as Sarah Robinowitz
- Karen David as Grace Mukherjee
- Jenna Elfman as June Dorie
- Christine Evangelista as Sherry
- Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez
- Demetrius Grosse as Josiah LaRoux
- Peter Jacobson as Rabbi Jacob Kessner
- Daryl Mitchell as Wendell
- Alexa Nisenson as Charlie
When can you watch Fear The Walking Dead season 8 in the UK?
Fear The Walking Dead is currently showing to US audiences on AMC and AMC Plus. The series does not yet have a UK air date, but fans of The Walking Dead can catch up on seasons 1 to 11 on Disney+.