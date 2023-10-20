Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another chapter of The Walking Dead franchise is coming to an end, with the final episodes of Fear The Walking Dead kicking off for US audiences this weekend. The spin-off. which started off at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse will end after its eighth season.

The announcement was made by AMC at the 2023 winter Television Critics Association, whilst they also updated fans on the latest Walking Dead spin-offs, including confirming season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and a sneak peak of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will feature Andrew Lincoln (Love Actually) and Danai Gurira (Black Panther) as Rick and Michonne Grimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fear The Walking Dead has plenty of drama to get through in its final episodes, including the introduction of Walking Dead characters Morgan (Lennie James), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista). The season is already underway in the US, but UK fans are still trying to catch-up on the latest news. Here's everything you need to know about Fear The Walking Dead final episodes and when you can watch it in the UK.

Fear the Walking Dead final episodes release date

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will return for the final episodes of the season on Sunday October 22 for US audiences. The two-part series finale will air on November 19. Unfortunately, the series is currently only airing in America on AMC and AMC Plus.

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark in Fear the Walking Dead (Photo: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC)

What is Fear the Walking Dead season 8 about?

Here is the official synopsis for Fear The Walking Dead season 8 from AMC: "Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 final episodes below.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 cast

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast will see Kim Dickens (Gone Girl) reprise her role as Madison Clark as she takes on Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) and his army of the undead. Here is the cast line-up for Fear The Walking Dead season 8:

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Daniel Sharman as Troy Otto

Mo Collins as Sarah Robinowitz

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Jenna Elfman as June Dorie

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez

Demetrius Grosse as Josiah LaRoux

Peter Jacobson as Rabbi Jacob Kessner

Daryl Mitchell as Wendell

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie

When can you watch Fear The Walking Dead season 8 in the UK?