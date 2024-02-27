Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The movie Millers Girl starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman has been surrounded in controversy since it aired in the US last month. The movie which recently premiered in the UK on Prime Video sparked outrage from fans who claimed they were left feeling “uncomfortable" and "disturbed” following the intimate sex scenes.

The SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) have made changes to intimacy rules because of “off-set indiscretions” according to Deadline.

The film's intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona discussed details of certain parts of the shoot to the press. Speaking to the Mail Online Kristina explained that the actors were “comfortable and sure” about filming the erotic scenes. She also insisted that at no point were any “boundaries surpassed”

A spokesperson from SAG-AFTRA told Deadline: “Intimacy coordinators are a crucial resource on any set to ensure the protection of our members working in intimate scenes.” They added “Intimacy coordinators should maintain the confidentiality of an actor’s work and experience in performing highly sensitive scenes unless they have the actor’s permission to publicly share this information.”

“The public release of details about an actor’s scene work or confidences entrusted to the intimacy coordinator without the performer’s consent is unacceptable.” This means that due to the new guidelines, intimacy coordinators must keep the privacy of the actors and all the details around intimate scenes on set private or they end up losing their job.

Jenna Ortega stars alongside Martin Freeman in the raunchy new movie Miller’s Girl. The film follows 18-year-old student Cairo (Jenna Ortega, 21), a talented young writer who embarks on a creative writing assignment set by her teacher Mr Miller (Martin Freeman, 52). Viewers were left feeling uncomfortable because of the age difference between the characters and the real life age gap of 31 years between the actors.