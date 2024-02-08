Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jenna Ortega stars alongside Martin Freeman in the raunchy new movie Miller’s Girl. The film follows 18-year-old student Cairo (Jenna Ortega, 21), a talented young writer who embarks on a creative writing assignment set by her teacher Mr Miller (Martin Freeman, 52).

As lines blur and their lives intertwine, Professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

The movie which was released in the US in January has already started to cause a bit of a stir following an erotic scene that left viewers feeling “uncomfortable” and “gross”. It seems that the real-life age difference of 31 years between the actors was what made fans feel a bit uneasy while watching the film.

However, speaking to the Mail Online the intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona explained that Jenna Ortega was completely “comfortable and sure” about filming the erotic scenes. Kristina insisted that at no point were any “boundaries surpassed”.

Is Miller’s Girl based on a true story?

No. The story is complete fiction and the screenplay was written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett. The movie was produced by Seth Rogen, Josh Fagen, Evan Goldberg, Mary-Margaret Kunze and James Weaver.

Is Miller’s Girl on Netflix?

No. Miller’s Girl will not be available to watch on Netflix.

Where can I watch Miller’s Girl in the UK?

Miller’s Girl is currently available to pre-order on Amazon Prime TV

When will Miller’s Girl be released in the UK?

The UK release date for Miller’s Girl is February 19.