The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy: Release date on Amazon Prime, plot, trailer and cast
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is the latest animation series coming to Amazon Prime Video this week. The new series has been described as a mix-up between Futurama and Grey's Anatomy, as it follows intergalactically renowned surgeons Dr Sleech and Dr Klak as they save lives throughout the galaxy.
Created by Cirocco Dunlap, it features an impressive cast, with Stephanie Hsu and Keke Palmer in the lead roles, alongside Succession's Kieran Culkin. Here's everything you need to know about The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.
What is The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy about?
Likened to Futurama, the synopsis from Amazon Prime reads: "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr Sleech and Dr Klak—aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs.
"In season 1, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially ground-breaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although, considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy trailer
Amazon Prime have shared a trailer ahead of the release of the animated series. You can watch it below.
Who is cast in The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy?
The animated series features an impressive cast lead by Stephanie Hsu and Keke Palmer as best friends Dr Sleech and Dr Klak, with Succession's Kieran Culkin also starring as Dr Plowp. Here's the full cast line-up:
- Stephanie Hsu as Dr Sleech
- Keke Palmer as Dr Klak
- Natasha Lyonne as Nurse Tup
- Kieran Culkin as Dr Plowp
- Maya Rudolph as Dr Vlam
- Sam Smith as Dr Azel
Other cast members whose roles have not been confirmed include:
- Abbi Jacobson
- Gary Anthony Williams
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Bowen Yang
- Jay Ellis
- Andrew Dismukes
- Lennon Parham
- John Waters
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy on Amazon Prime - how to watch
All eight episodes of The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy will be available to watch on Amazon Prime from Friday (February 23).
